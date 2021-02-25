ARCADIA – It started badly and ended worse, but in between, DeSoto County played well on Thursday night against rival Hardee in the second of a three-game series.
The Bulldogs buried themselves under a flurry of miscues early and late in their 8-0 loss. Hardee put together three runs on one hit in the first inning. With one out, DeSoto County starter Lane Fullerton issued a pair of walks, then hit a batter to load the bases, but struck out the next batter and had a chance to get out of the inning.
Unfortunately, an error let one run score then Palmer Klein delivered a two-run single for the 3-0 lead.
Fullerton settled in after the first and pitched into the fifth inning, allowing no further runs. For the night, he threw 94 pitches, 63 for strikes, allowed four hits and three walks, but struck out eight.
“He threw very, very well,” DeSoto County coach Brady Anderson said. “That’s twice this week we’ve had good outings by our starting pitching. We just haven’t helped them any.”
The Bulldogs (0-3) couldn’t get anything going against Hardee starter Carson Montsdeoca and reliever Cason Gough. The duo combined on a one-hit, 13-strikeout performance, walking none.
Hardee (2-0) pushed across a single run in the sixth then erupted for four more runs in the seventh when DeSoto pitchers struggled to find the plate and multiple errors provided the Wildcats with extra outs.
Catcher CJ Nelson collected DeSoto’s only hit and threw out a would-be basestealer.
“He’s probably been our best leader and most consistent guy,” Anderson said. “We’re like last year – we’re going to win or die by our pitching. It’s just a matter of will our hitting and defense show up. So far this year, it hasn’t.”
The two rivals wrap up the series Friday at Hardee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.