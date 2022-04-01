VENICE — When the Venice High girls lacrosse program started four years ago, the Lady Indians didn't win once all season with a full unit.
It seems like those days are behind the Lady Indians now.
Despite missing nearly its entire senior class to Grad Bash on Friday evening, Venice (4-6) took an early lead over Lakewood Ranch (3-4) and held onto it all match in a 12-8 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“The great thing about today is this is basically our team next year and we had leadership from Erin (Anderson) on defense,” assistant coach Michael Santagata said of the absences and the presence of Anderson, a Pine View senior. “They did a great job on defense, and she was the anchor for that tonight.”
Venice took a 1-0 lead just 33 seconds into the game as Tori Sabadin fed a pass to Charleigh Morris, who struck for the first of two goals in the first five minutes.
Along with Morris, Sophia Santagata added a pair of her game-high five goals and Gabby Daley got in on the scoring, too, to lead, 5-2 at the first water break.
The Indians added four more goals before the first half was up — on shots by Alessandra James, Malia Love and another two from Santagata — as they led, 9-4.
“It impressed me how supportive all the girls were of each other,” Michael Santagata said. “It wasn’t a one-trick pony show out there. Everyone did what they needed to do, and we got all the girls in the game tonight.”
The Indians had little trouble controlling possession as they showcased their offensive versatility.
The Mustangs, meanwhile, controlled the ball for sparingly little time as defenders Brooke Judson and Anderson — both also defenders for the Venice girls soccer team — cut off running lanes, jostled the ball away from the Mustangs and came up with some key interceptions.
Venice looked as if it would put Lakewood Ranch away early in the second half as it added goals by Daley, Santagata and Carissa Hudson to take a 12-4 lead.
The Mustangs responded with three unanswered goals to make it a game again, but Anderson, Judson and goalkeeper Ava Silvia thwarted the rest of their shots.
Holding a commanding lead with three minutes to play, the Venice coaching staff emptied its bench, taking out every single starter — as it put its depth on full display.
Venice will play at Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday and host Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday to wrap up the regular season. Then, the Indians will try to repeat as district champs.
“Everyone communicates a lot better,” Anderson said of the defensive improvements since she joined as a freshman in 2019. "We’ve learned new tactics and strategy from our coaches. The progression to my first year to now is crazy. I think the younger players will do well next year, too.”
