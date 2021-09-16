FORT MYERS — If the Charlotte football team wants to win a district title this year, it will need to play better than it did on Thursday night.
And it will need a little luck, too.
The Tarpons were down just 20-14 at halftime, but missed tackles, blocks, penalties and poor field position allowed Dunbar to run away with a 34-21 win.
With the loss, Charlotte (2-1) will need another district team to beat the Tigers in order to emerge on top.
“This is a momentum team,” Tarpons coach Wade Taylor said of Dunbar. “Whenever you play this type of team, they feed off momentum. If you make a mistake, they will make you pay. They’re too athletic.
“You can’t put the ball on the ground. You can’t throw interceptions. You can’t give a team like this opportunities. You have to take it away from them.”
Charlotte created an opportunity for itself early when linebacker Logan James tipped a Tigers punt. The ball came to a rest at the Dunbar 10-yard line.
Two plays later, converted linebacker Kris McNealy — helping to fill in for an injured Troi McClary — scored on a 12-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.
However, the Tigers answered with three straight touchdown drives — of 80, 53 and 29 yards — to put the Tarpons in a hole.
Though the Tarpons wouldn’t regain the lead, they had chances to make it a game.
A touchdown pass from Keon Jones to freshman wide receiver Seven Bullock cut the deficit to 20-14 just before halftime, and the Tarpons recovered a fumble to open the second half.
However, a holding penalty stalled the offense and Charlotte turned the ball over on downs.
From there, Tigers running backs Barry White and Deondrick McCutcheon took over with hand-off after hand-off to run out the clock.
Key stats: The Tarpons ran the ball well at times, but not consistently enough to maintain possession and win the battle of field position.
Two Tarpons running backs — Connor Trim and McNealy — ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Two Dunbar running backs — White and McCutcheon — feasted on chunk plays, running for a combined 280 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.
Key plays: An interception thrown by receiver Brady Hall on a trick play gave the Tigers the ball at the Tarpons 29-yard line. A few plays later, Dunbar's Landon Winterbottom hit Bobby Dennis for an 11-yard touchdown to push the lead to 20-7.
Charlotte recovered a fumble to open the second half, but not only did the Tarpons not score, they allowed a 48-yard touchdown run to McCutcheon on the next drive, turning a potential one-point lead into a 12-point deficit that Charlotte wouldn’t be able to cut into.
What it means: The Tarpons were exposed in areas on both sides of the ball, giving them plenty to work on going forward. Winning the district title is out of the team’s control, unless Dunbar loses to Fort Myers, North Fort Myers, Ida Baker or Cape Coral.
Quote: We’re gonna have to build off this. There’s no other way around it. If you don’t, we’re gonna lose the next one.
“It doesn’t get any easier from here. We’ve got teams still to face who are just as good as these guys.” — Taylor learning from a tough loss.
