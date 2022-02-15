Isaiah Levine snuck in one last highlight as he lobbed up an alley-oop pass to Jayshon Platt moments before the final buzzer sounded in a district final loss at Riverview High last Friday night.
That loss ended not only the season for the boys basketball team, but also the winter sports season as a whole at Venice High (wrestling is still in action for its individuals, but the duals season is over).
No team made it past the regional quarterfinals in soccer or basketball this year, but there were still plenty of standout athletes and moments to remember.
Here’s some of those moments that made this season special:
Boys basketball beats Riverview in overtime
There may have been no game more thrilling than the boys basketball team’s 76-74 overtime win over Riverview on Feb. 3.
The Indians erased a double-digit deficit in the late stages of the game thanks to a 15-point fourth quarter from Jayshon Platt and clutch points in the waning seconds to tie the game up. Platt finished with a game-high 28 points while senior forward Austin Bray added 19.
Sarasota no match for boys soccer in districts
The Venice and Sarasota boys soccer teams faced off twice in the regular season, and the Indians came away with a tie and a loss.
When the postseason arrived, however, the Indians proved they were the better team — dominating possession and shots on goal on the way to a convincing 5-0 win in the district quarterfinals on Jan. 27.
Girls basketball routs Lehigh in playoff opener
Without a doubt, the girls basketball team had its best season in years, finishing 13-8 with an appearance in the regional tournament.
A young Lady Indians team that included three freshmen starters — point guard Addison Ivery and forwards Tessa O’Leary and Zoe O’Leary — improved as the season went on.
Venice put that progress on display in the district quarterfinals.
The Indians took less than an hour to beat Lehigh, 69-15, with a running clock that lasted the entire second half. Zoe O’Leary led Venice with 17 points in the dominant win.
Girls soccer battles with No. 1 Hurricanes
The girls soccer team might have had its best performance of the year in a 3-1 season-ending loss at Palm Harbor University High School on Feb. 8.
Venice held one of the most high-powered offenses in the state to a 0-0 tie at halftime in the regional quarterfinals and went neck-and-neck with the Hurricanes until the final water break — even scoring a goal as Emma Mogford outraced the defense and won a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
Playing with one of its youngest lineups in years this season, the Indians are well-positioned to make another playoff run next season.
Girls weightlifting wins first district title
It was a banner year for the Lady Indians weightlifters.
The team won its first-ever district championship on Jan. 20 as Lauren McMahon and Juliana Courville — the Indians’ two state-qualifying lifters — won individual district titles and five other Indians finished as runners-up.
Taranto earns 100th win
Blaine Taranto has been the top wrestler for Venice this season, and that success led him to a big milestone on Jan. 15.
Wrestling in the King of the Island tournament at Venice High, Taranto went undefeated as he picked up his 100th career victory as a varsity wrestler for the Indians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.