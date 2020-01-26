Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Fort Myers at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

DeSoto County at Community Chrisitian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

DeSoto at Community Christian, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

North Port at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

