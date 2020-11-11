The regular season is over for area high school football teams, but before attention turns to Friday’s first-round playoff games, here’s a look back at each team’s most indispensable player.
These selections were not solely dependent on a player’s recruiting profile, elite statistics or projectability. Rather, they are the answer to these simple questions: Which player was the glue? Which player proved to be most indispensable on the field, game in and game out?
With plenty of room for second-guessing, here's who's on to the list:
CHARLOTTE
John Busha, QB
Without Busha under center, there is no Charlotte offense. The senior was responsible for more than 80 percent of the Tarpons’ production and he was denied a 1,000-yard rushing season only because the Tarpons’ finale was canceled by North Port. In all, he passed for 1,109 yards and ran for 951 while accounting for 23 touchdowns. Huge performances against Braden River and Port Charlotte will be regaled in fable and song around the Punta Gorda campus for years to come.
DESOTO COUNTY
Keimar Richardson, WR-DE
Two-way play was just a fact of life for the uber-young Bulldogs, but no player was more impactful than Richardson, one of just three seniors on the thin squad. If DeSoto County put together a collection of its greatest hits from the 2020 season, it’s likely Richardson can be found in every frame of the video. His college prospects remain murky, but Richardson has done a superb job of getting his Hudl highlights out on social media platform. Someone will come calling.
LEMON BAY
Jason Hogan, RB-DB
It’s not often someone comes into a season with the goal of scoring at least two touchdowns per game. Hogan had such a goal and eclipsed expectations for a Lemon Bay team that experienced a true breakout season. Hogan ran for 1,219 yards and recorded 20 total touchdowns, with many coming in the form of a big play.
NORTH PORT
Kevin Riley, QB-RB-DB
Like DeSoto County, the Bobcats were lean on experience entering the 2020 season so they leaned heavily on Riley, an undersized playmaker who still managed to turn negative plays into positive ones, despite being the focus of opposing defenses. North Port coach Billy Huthman spend the season trying to find the best way to feature Riley while also laying a foundation for the program’s future before the Bobcats’ season came to a premature end.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Logan Rogers, QB
Rogers isn’t the most projectable player on the Pirates. He isn’t the most-highly recruited. He is, however, the heart and soul of the area’s most explosive offense outside Venice. The unflappable senior came up big time and again with his arm as well as his legs. Entering Port Charlotte’s bye week, he led Class 6A in passing touchdowns, ably distributing the ball among his big receiving targets and talented running backs. He finished the regular season with 1,473 passing yards and 20 touchdowns and tacked on another 5 touchdowns on the ground.
VENICE
Martin Ramos, LB
This is a classic case of intangibles and on-field smarts trumping a collection of high-level talent on both sides of the ball. On a Venice team loaded with Division I size and talent, it was the 5-11, 205-pound junior that proved to be the spider at the heart of the web. Five times in eight games, Ramos rolled up double-digit tackles. He recorded 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, forced 2 fumbles, recovered 2 and even had a 30-yard interception return.
