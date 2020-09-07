Local high school swim teams are diving into uncharted waters as the 2020 season begins.
No one knows for certain if the precautions taken to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 will be enough. The fear of the first meet being the last is real.
“We’re having Senior Night on our first night,” Venice coach Jana Minorini said. “We’ve already told all the schools that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to make a big deal about it because we don’t know what is going to happen.”
Charlotte and Port Charlotte open the local swim season today when they meet at South County Regional Park. It’s a date that remained somewhat up in the air until late last week.
“We were delayed by three weeks and I know one school in Lee County that is not going to have a season at all because their pool wasn’t ready,” said new Charlotte coach Jim Lindberg, who is taking over for long-time coach Jeff Cain.
“Honestly, I would say we just want to finish the season,” Port Charlotte coach J.R. Whaley said.
At the moment, all large meets and invitationals have been canceled and duals are the only events being allowed at most venues. With limited pool availability, everyone is scrambling for dates.
North Port has just three meets scheduled at the moment, beginning with Thursday’s matchup vs. Lemon Bay. The Bobcats, under new coach Leanne Vacca, are also facing a challenge that is shared by a number of programs.
“We had a lot of kids not come back because they had grandparents that were sick or grandparents that could get sick,” Vacca said.
North Port will suit up 15 girls, but just four boys this season.
“Our numbers are down,” Whaley said. “There were some kids with concerns of COVID-19.”
The lack of clarity has led to a sweeping change in perspective and some outside-the-box thinking. For example, if there is a state meet, it’s possible it will be handled virtually, with schools swimming locally and tracking their own times.
“You need to prepare for just about anything,” Lindberg said.
No matter what becomes of the 2020 season, one thing is clear: It’s going to be a character-building exercise.
“We’re going to have to have grace,” Minorini said. “Grace with you, grace with us, grace in understanding that we have to be flexible. Swimming is usually sort of a release and fun and we want to continue that. We’re just trying to exist right now.”
CHARLOTTE
Coach: Jim Lindberg
Key losses: Lindsey Akins
Key returnees: Karys Nelson, James Rose, Gage McCauley, Gage Slorp, Grace Eaton, Aliyah Hackenberg, Roxana Manta. Kira Coleman.
Expectations: Nelson and Rose, two state qualifiers, return to anchor a program that finished second (girls) and third (boys) in last year’s district meet.
While there are a number of notable returners, Lindberg said he is eager to see what the handful of incoming freshmen might do against tougher competition.
“You never know with the freshmen because you’re no longer racing against your age group,” he said. “You have to prepare to race against anybody.”
LEMON BAY
Coach: Dawn Hall
Key losses: N/A
Key returnees: Meghan Brown, McKenna Lipkin, Zoe Hegwood, Cassie Heeg, Joey Sacco, Trey Scott, Beckett Koss, Victor Frazier.
Expectations: The Mantas return multiple state qualifiers in Brown, Sacco, Scott and Koss, as well as several other swimmers, but Hall said this year’s overall outlook remains somewhat unknown.
“We just started practices last week, so it’s tough,” she said.
Lemon Bay will swim against North Port on Thursday before turning to in-county rivals Port Charlotte and Charlotte on the two following Fridays.
NORTH PORT
Coach: Leanne Vacca
Key losses: Michael Sickels, Jessica Munez, Madeline Straub, Sanita Evans
Key returnees: Kira Smith, Thera Grundtisch, Cassandra Madden, Josh Kemp, Lexi Christian, Madison Christian.
Expectations: The Bobcats will only dress 15 girls and four boys and have just three meets scheduled.
“We’ve just gotten into the Aquatic Center and practice has been pretty decent,” Vacca said. “It has been a work in progress, but we’re hoping for more positive year and hopefully we’ll get some more meets.”
PORT CHARLOTTE
Coach: J.R. Whaley
Key losses: Oscar Marquardt, Tanner Bloom, Kevin Janson-Dugan, Walter Johnson, Daisy Marquardt.
Key returnees: Eli Dabney, Karl Myers, Shawn Lefresne, Antonio Hensel, Lucabella Romero, Madison Boyette, Aspen Wilhelm, Melody Stelmaszek.
Expectations: Whaley was succinct when it came to the team’s goals.
“Our expectations? I would say honestly we want to finish the season. Just finish the season and celebrate our season,” he said. “There are just a lot of question marks and it’s frustrating. I don’t even know how we’re going to pull off some of our meets this year and I know the kids are getting frustrated, so that’s probably the biggest thing we need to get over.”
VENICE
Coach: Jana Minorini
Key losses: Arik Katz, Wesly Kephart, Harrison Newi, Coli Firlie, Ian Brann, Ashley Kephart.
Key returnees: Sarah Koenig, Amadeusz Knop, Cash Kruysman, Michelle Whelton, Sara Sensenbrenner, Lara Oktay, Brooks Caldwell, Kirill Luka.
Expectations: The Indians came through the pandemic fairly well in terms of returning swimmers. In all, 25 girls and 25 boys will hit the pool, just barely off last year’s numbers.
Both Venice teams have won five consecutive district titles and the list of returning talent bodes well for continuing the streak. Koenig and Sensabrenner ancher the girls team while Knop and Kruysman are the heart of the boys squad.
The threat of an unfinished season has Minorini focusing the swimmers on personal goals.
“That’s the good thing about times,” she said. “Even if it gets terrible and we get a couple of things canceled, we can still do the daily stuff, take apart their strokes and watch the clock.”
