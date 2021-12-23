After weeks of playoff dominance, the Venice High football team won the 8A state championship last Saturday to put a bow on the fall sports season on campus.
Just because the Indians’ title run is over, however, doesn’t mean there aren’t several athletes worth watching, some who can compete among the best in the state.
Team sports like basketball and soccer will all be in the playoffs before February is up and some teams have just a few home games remaining.
Here’s who to watch in the coming weeks:
Champion Indians on the hardwood
The boys basketball teams (3-5) has already proven that it can hang with some of the best teams in the area — leading Port Charlotte for three quarters in a loss and losing by three to undefeated Cardinal Mooney — but the reinforcements have now arrived.
It would be one thing if Venice was simply adding role players, but some of its additions like All-Area guards Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt, are stars.
Add in experienced post players like Makalynn Clayton and Austin Bray along with the growth of Deylen Platt, and the Indians could make a deep playoff run.
O’Learys power Lady Indians
The girls basketball team has started as many as four underclassmen at times this season as it hasn’t shied away from leaning on its youth.
Two of those standouts have been freshmen Tessa and Zoe O’Leary. Though an injured growth plate has kept Tessa off the court for a few weeks, she was often the team’s top scoring option in the offense. Zoe has been a force in the post, often bringing in double-digit rebounds and a few blocked shots, too.
Adding the O’Learys and freshman starting point guard Addison Ivery to an already established team has made Venice (7-3) a team that can compete with just about anyone in the area.
New faces on the pitch
There are almost too many new players to count starting for the girls soccer team this season as it tries to defend its state championship.
Despite the lack of experience, Venice (6-3-2) has gotten out to a strong start and looks to be one of the best teams in its district and region again this season.
Erin Anderson and Brooke Judson have helped fortify the defense. Meadow Barry has taken over in goal. Freshman Kyla Freddolino has joined her older sister, senior Sarah Freddolino, in the midfield. And some new young forwards, like freshman Ella Luzzi and sophomore Indie Rueda are excelling with new opportunities.
Taranto a force on the mat
A state qualifier as a sophomore last season, Blaine Taranto is back on top this year.
The junior has been nearly unbeatable in the 120-pound weight class, often finishing tournaments with a 6-0 record for the Indians.
After losing just three times in the regular season and placing second at regionals last season, Taranto should make another deep run.
