Community Christian point guard Ethan Bray, left, signs to play basketball at Trinity Baptist College on Saturday. He is accompanied by Trinity Baptist head coach John Jones.

Prior to last summer, the Community Christian basketball program had never sent a player to the next level. 

That changed with Sam Battle last year and Ethan Bray added to that legacy on Saturday when he signed to play for Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville.

Bray was a triple-double machine as a senior, recording the first three in program history this season while helping lead the Mustangs to the regional playoffs.

He averaged 16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

"Yesterday was a great moment for me and I was extremely grateful to see so many people come out to support me as it is something I’ve been working for since I was young," Bray said. "I didn’t really imagine it being a reality until the start of my senior season. I’m very appreciative and grateful to my family, coaches, and teammates for their support. I’m very excited to start this new chapter as it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that not everyone gets to experience."

