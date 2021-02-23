NAPLES – They came out of the locker room, single-file, eyes forward, silent.
Port Charlotte had lost. The season was over. Naples, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, had rallied from a 16-point deficit, then hung on for a 71-64 win to advance to the Region 3 championship.
Moments earlier, in talking to each of his seniors, Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten had looked Logan Rogers in the eyes, thanked him for his leadership and reminded the kid known as “Bear” of his accomplishments.
“Think about it, Bear, you went undefeated in the regular season, went to the Elite Eight, lost on a last second shot to Lehigh,” Rhoten said. “Then you lost all those guys and you came back and led us to a district title and a Sweet 16 appearance.”
Rhoten was referring to Port Charlotte’s magical 2019 season in which a senior-laden team had gone 23-0 in the regular season, then the 2020 team that won a district title despite being in a rebuilding mode. That 2019 team advanced to the Class 7A Region 3 championship by defeating rival Charlotte for the third time before falling to Lehigh.
“This year a lot of people didn’t give us much credit, either,” Rhoten continued. “But you’re sitting here at the end of the season 17-4, Sweet 16, won a district title and you played one of the top teams in the state right down to the wire.”
Rogers led the Pirates with 20 points, including two buzzer-beating 3-point baskets to end the second and third quarters. The one at the end of the third was an obstructed, one-arm toss from near midcourt that tied the game at 53-53.
By then, the game’s momentum had shifted to Naples. Port Charlotte hit on all cylinders to begin the game, racing out to a 26-10 lead. Naples coach Garrett Hull called a timeout at that point and reset the Golden Eagles.
“Shots weren’t falling our way and I felt like we were trading baskets with them rather than getting stops,” Hull said. “I think they do a great job, defensively … and I thought we did a good job of bouncing back from that timeout, creating stops and turning them into baskets.”
For a time as the lead eroded, the Pirates held their own. Then came a lightning-strike Naples run, fueled by Tony Green. The Division I prospect scored six points during a 9-0 run that knotted the game at 42-42. Moments later, his dunk gave Naples its first lead since the first points of the game, 49-48.
Naples pushed its lead to 62-55, but the Pirates made one last charge, pulling within 66-62. At that point, there was a loose ball and the Pirates appeared on their way to an easy layup, but the ball squirted into Naples’ hands and Green took it to the other end for a lethal four-point swing with 33 seconds remaining.
“It’s disappointing. We were right there,” Rhoten said. “You have to tip your hat to Mr. Green. There’s a reason why he’s the Player of the Year. He showed it down the stretch.”
Green led Naples (25-4) with 25 points, 21 coming in the second half. Devin Moore had 12 and Max Youmans added 11.
For Port Charlotte, junior Alex Perry finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Shawn Lefresne had 12 points in his final game. It was also the finale for Tyris Platt, Navari Johnson, Gerald Robinson and Christian Stone.
“It’s sports. It’s competition, and somebody wins and somebody loses,” Rhoten said. “An undefeated regular season, an Elite Eight, two Sweet 16 appearances and two district titles back-to-back in a four-year stretch. That’s pretty good. A lot of teams would love to have that four-year stretch.”
