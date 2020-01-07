PUNTA GORDA — It wasn’t the Charlotte Tarpons night as Naples took the lead at the outset and never gave it up in defeating the Tarpons, 70-59, in a boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Golden Eagles came out in an aggressive full-court press and forced Charlotte into 29 turnovers.
“I thought the press got to us early on,” Tarpons coach Tom Massolio said. “But as the game went on, it was more of us getting stops and then turning it back over. We did a poor job all night of getting a turnover and turning it into points.”
Naples led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 14 points before a Tarpon run at the end of the second quarter cut the deficit to 33-26 at halftime. Poor free throw shooting also plagued the Tarpons, who made only one of their first seven foul shots before finishing the half 6 for 12.
Charlotte got as close as 46-41 in the third period, but the Eagles maintained an 8-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Tarpons trailed 58-50 midway through the final period, and threatened to get closer, but the Eagles answered every time.
“I told them a few times tonight, let’s get three stops,” Massolio said. “If we can get three stops we’ll be all right. We got a stop and turned it over, got another stop, turned it over again. Another stop, turned it over. Every time we had an opportunity, Naples matched it.”
The Eagles’ Tony Green led all scorers with 32 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter to quell any attempt at a Charlotte comeback.
“We didn’t shoot it (well) from the line,” Massolio said. “There was nothing really there positive that you could say about it except for we had opportunities to get back in the game as badly as we played. But they made the plays when they had to.”
The Tarpons ended up making 17 of 29 shots from the free throw line, while Naples was 12 for 15. Tre Carroll led Charlotte, now 9-4, with 20 points. Luke Ulmaniac and John Gamble had 11 apiece. Naples improved to 8-3 on the season.
The Tarpons will travel to Fort Myers on Friday night.
