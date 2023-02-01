VENICE — The chances of Venice senior Brooks Bentley becoming a quarterback were high even before he first threw a football at 4-years-old.
The son of Bobby Bentley, a successful high school and college football coach, Brooks is the youngest of four brothers who have each played quarterback at the Division-I level.
Brooks added his name to a long line of college-bound Bentley pass-throwers during National Signing Day on Wednesday in the Venice High gym when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Division II Wingate in Wingate, North Carolina.
Alongside Bentley were 12 other Indians athletes across six sports — football, baseball, tennis, soccer, rowing and swimming — who each signed on the dotted line as friends and family applauded from the gymnasium bleachers.
“I felt pushed that they wanted me to be great, but I wouldn’t say it was pressure,” Bentley said of living up to his family’s last name. “I’d say learning from them, and learning from all of the experiences they’ve been through has for sure helped me.”
First came the oldest, Chas Dodd, who played quarterback for Rutgers from 2010-13. Then, Shuler Bentley played the position with Old Dominion from 2015-16 before transferring to finish his career at Murray State from 2017-18. Most recently, Jake Bentley wrapped up a six-year collegiate career that started at South Carolina in 2016 and included stops at Utah and South Alabama before he called it quits in 2021.
By the time Brooks entered high school, his older brothers had gone off to chase their own college football dreams, but the experience of growing up alongside three Division-I quarterbacks stuck with him throughout his own journey.
“7-on-7 played a big part in it because all of them were the ball boy,” said Brooks’s father, Bobby Bentley, who was most recently the passing game coordinator with USF from 2021-22. “So Brooks was the snapper for Shuler’s team when he was 7. We were up in Chattanooga and Brooks was throwing touchdowns against varsity players. ...
“He had to be protected by some of the players because the other team was mad we let a 7-year-old go throw touchdowns on them. It’s just something they’ve always done. The kids did that. I didn’t even ask him to go to quarterback. When the team ran onto the field, they asked Brooks to run the play.”
Brooks spent two seasons playing high school football for River Bluff High School in Lexington, South Carolina until his dad was hired to coach for USF — relocating the family, including Brooks and his twin sister, Emily, to the Gulf Coast.
Brooks transferred to Gaither (Tampa) for his junior season, completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,893 yards with 18 total touchdowns, but the program wasn’t exactly what he wanted, prompting his transfer to Venice this past spring.
“That’s the thing: When you’re a coach, you have to move around,” Bobby Bentley said. “We hated to leave the River Bluff situation. He was in such a good situation there. We hated to leave South Carolina, but you have to find a job.
“So I got a job down here and he had to go to a school (in Tampa). We were looking for a better situation for him academically and socially, so that’s why Venice hit the mark. It’s what he’s grown up in: A football town known for its sports.”
Adjusting to three different high schools wasn’t easy for Bentley, who has had to make new friends and learn a new playbook three times over the past four years. But the soon-to-be-graduated signal caller didn’t take long to get used to life as an Indian.
After winning the starting position in the spring, Bentley made fast friends with offensive players like tight end Fin Jones and wide receiver Ryan Matulevich — two players who also transferred to Venice this past season — and receiver Keyon Sears.
It didn’t take long for Bentley to live up to the hype on the field, either.
Venice and Bentley faced a daunting start to the season that included games against nationally acclaimed teams like IMG Academy and St. Frances Academy, along with some Florida powerhouses such as Miami Northwestern, Naples and Seminole.
Still, Bentley shined.
The 6-foot-3, 190 pound senior proved to be an effective runner, too, especially when it counted most. Bentley ran in touchdowns against Naples, Seminole and Buchholz — in the Class 4S state semifinal — that served as the knockout blow to the opposition.
Bentley completed 56.5% of his passes for 1,835 yards and 21 passing touchdowns while adding 473 yards and nine scores on the ground, too, as he powered Venice to a runner-up finish in Class 4-Suburban.
“He was an unbelievable person in the locker room, teammate and player,” Venice coach John Peacock said in his speech about Bentley on signing day. “He really bought into what we were doing and he led us to a state championship. There were times, and you guys have been to the games, where Brooks single-handedly put us on his back and led us to a state championship.
“He’s going to have a great career at Wingate, and we look forward to following him.”
Even with all of Bentley’s success in South Carolina, Tampa, and now Venice, the senior still wasn’t sure of his immediate future in the sport until the weeks leading up to signing day.
“(Wingate’s offer) happened late in the regular season,” Bentley said. “I was a little worried, but I knew I had them there and they really wanted me. ...
“The coaches reached out to me and they really showed that they wanted me there. It was all love from the beginning. The coach has been there for 20-something years, so you know he knows how to run a program.”
Wingate went 11-3 last season, winning two games in the NCAA Division-II playoffs before it was eliminated by West Florida.
Bulldogs coach Joe Reich will enter his 23rd season as the head coach at Wingate later this fall as the all-time winningest coach in program history.
Bentley will leave Venice for North Carolina in June without a state championship, but with the lesson that sometimes there’s more to football than winning titles.
“I think this was most definitely a success,” Bentley said of his year at Venice. “I wouldn’t have wanted to be a part of any other team, even if I would have won it with someone else.
“I don’t care. This year was awesome.”
Here’s a breakdown of all the Venice High athletes who signed on Wednesday:
Trent Adrian — Baseball at Hillsborough Community College
A first baseman and pitcher for Venice, Adrian was one of the team’s most pivotal players last season, and has been named as a captain for this upcoming spring.
The senior two-way player was one of just two Indians to bat over .300 last season while also giving his time back to the community.
Adrian is expected to be a two-way player at Hillsborough Community College, as well.
Nicole Cierniak — Tennis at University of Tampa
A four-year starter, Cierniak has been the No. 1 player in all four seasons for Venice. Through that time, Cierniak has accrued as 22-5 singles record and a 29-3 doubles record in the regular season and postseason combined.
As a sophomore, she led Venice to a district championship and the regional final. Last season as a junior, Cierniak led Venice to district and regional titles before getting eliminated at states.
Cierniak and the Indians will have one more season together this spring.
Catherine Dalton — Soccer at Ave Maria University
The youngest of five sisters to both play for Venice and commit to Ave Maria University, Dalton lived up to her family name as a Lady Indian.
A senior leader and team captain, Dalton was one of the most experienced Venice players over the past two seasons for a young and rebuilding group.
She played her part on the field, too, scoring three goals across two playoff games as Venice was eliminated in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of Lakewood Ranch.
Max Eckerman — Swimming at Louisiana State University
A four-year swimmer and multi-time state qualifier for Venice, Eckerman broke his foot just before states this year, but refused to give up — fighting through the pain to compete in his last-ever high school events.
Trenton Kintigh — Football at Old Dominion University
Kintigh’s recruitment was just heating up when he tore his ACL and meniscus in the state semifinal round in 2021.
Still, the defensive tackle suited up and played a half of the state championship — unaware of the extent of his injuries.
This season, Kintigh rehabbed day and night to return to the Indians. He rounded back into form just in time for the playoffs, finishing with 73 tackles, five for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Keyon Sears — Football at Ferris State University
Overlooked by many due to his 5-foot-7, 145-pound stature, Sears made many who doubted him pay on the field.
The senior wide receiver started making a big-time impact as a sophomore with a 99-yard touchdown against Lakeland. As a junior, he went on to catch two touchdowns in the 2021 state championship.
This past season, Sears was the sole returning starter on offense and played the part well. He finished this season with 48 receptions for 666 yards and eight touchdowns while also returning punts and playing defensive back on third-and-long plays toward the end of the season.
Jaquavious Washington — Football at Ferris State University
Undersized by most standards at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Washington still found a way to make his presence felt.
An athletic and devoted team player, Washington became a starting cornerback at Venice within a few weeks of transferring from Sarasota.
He finished his lone season as an Indian with 62 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and three blocked punts — including one in the regional championship against Riverview that put the Rams away.
Brieleigh Wescott — Swimming at Florida Institute of Technology
An all-state swimmer from Wisconsin, Wescott lived up to the hype at Venice. She was on Venice’s state-qualifying relay team and a state qualifier as an individual, as well, while maintaining a 4.6 GPA.
Other signees: Dominic Deniro (Rowing at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University), Grant McCurdy (Rowing at Columbia University), Jonas Sanchez (Rowing at Bucknell University) and Alex Chebli (Rowing at West Virginia University)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.