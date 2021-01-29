VENICE — Joaquin Rueda knew he needed to make a change.
The senior forward/midfielder was looking to reverse his fortunes after two straight losing seasons on the Venice boys soccer team.
So, he got back to his roots.
“Coming into my freshman year before high school started I was playing club soccer, my hair was long and I was banging in goals,” Rueda said. “We won the commissioner’s cup, this big state tournament.
“So I decided, y’know, let’s go back with my superstition. And it’s worked.”
Rueda’s now shoulder-length hair is far from the only difference in this year’s Indians (11-2-2, No. 55 in FL).
Coach Peter Tomich retired last February and Dave Porvaznik, an assistant last year, stepped in — bringing with him a cast of assistants that include Curtis Stelzer, Radim Adamovsky, KT Nguyen, Christian Kuffer and Ethan White.
It wasn’t long before Porvaznik and Co. sent a message that this year would be different.
“I changed a bunch of little things,” he said. “I told the kids if they were late to practice, they had to sit and watch because everyone else was there on time. There’s no negativity. If you’re negative on the field, you get pulled off immediately.
“I tolerate zero disrespect. I don’t allow cussing on the team, and they know that. I’m trying to make them better men on and off the field.”
Some, however, were reluctant to buy in to Porvaznik’s way of thinking. Those players either didn’t show up to tryouts or didn’t make the team.
“When we made mistakes, they’d be negative and yell at everyone,” senior forward Diego Heredia said of some former teammates. “It just brought the whole team down.
“This year, though, Dave and Curtis let us play our game. They don’t force us to play a certain way. We have so much chemistry, it works for us.”
Porvaznik also requires his players to wear a shirt and tie to school for home games and a collared shirt for away games. He also ordered the team new uniforms, had the team play in a new formation and moved some players to new positions.
“It was almost a deal-breaker for me,” said Rueda, who was asked to switch from forward to the midfield. “Most of my life I’ve played striker. I like that action and scoring goals. I like that feeling when everyone is coming toward me to celebrate. I like being the hero.
“I wasn’t the only one to switch positions for the team, though. Like (Benjamin Tary), sometimes he plays goalkeeper even though that’s not his thing. And (Caleb Davis) used to play center-attack and now he’s playing center-back. It’s helped us to play more like a team than for ourselves.”
The changes brought about immediate results.
Venice opened the year on a five-game winning streak and went unbeaten in its district as it lost just two games all year — heading into next week’s district playoffs ranked No. 10 in 6A.
This has been the first winning season for three-year varsity starters like Rueda, Heredia, Max Mergos, Stefan Slavov, Julyan Ormachea, Caleb Davis, and Bima Bagawanta, and their best chance at winning a district title.
To do so they’ll have to beat the winner of Charlotte vs. Sarasota on Friday and then the winner of Braden River vs. North Port on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“The idea was that I wanted to start completely new, like it was a fresh start,” Porvaznik said. “My son was a player. My step-son is a player. I’ve seen these boys since they were 9-years-old playing club soccer.
“My goal was to change the program for the boys so they can enjoy what they’re doing. The fun had been taken away from them for various reasons at various levels, and it was time for them to have fun again.”
