COLLIER COUNTY —With a whirlwind of change encircling the Venice High baseball team, some familiar faces led the Indians to a season-opening win at Barron Collier on Tuesday night.
Venice senior pitchers Huston Wynne and John Whitney combined to strike out 10 batters and senior shortstop Cole Schumaker hit a game-winning RBI single in the seventh inning as the Indians pulled out a 1-0 win.
“For our first game, facing a really good team, to come down here and win 1-0 is really good for these guys,” said Venice coach Craig Faulkner, who added that he thinks Barron Collier can compete for a state championship this season. “We have some areas we can work on, no doubt. We need to put balls in play. We left nine runners on base. But I really like what our team did tonight and how we battled.
“Our pitching was outstanding.”
The Indians had several opportunities to support Wynne in the early going.
Whitney and freshman outfielder Nick Dunn hit back-to-back singles to open the game, but couldn’t score as Whitney was thrown out trying to take third on a ball in the dirt. A strikeout and a ground out ended the threat.
That wasn’t the only chance as Venice (1-0) put a runner in scoring position in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings against Cougars pitchers Kaden Humphrey and Tyler Kozera.
However, with several new players — Hunter Possehl at first base, Justin Pachota at second base, Jon Embry at third base, Dunn in left field and Desavion Cassaway in center field — the Indians might take some time to jell offensively.
If that weren’t enough to adjust to early on this season, the Indians also must deal with the loss of star shortstop Marek Houston. The Wake Forest commit injured his hand when he was hit by a pitch in a preseason game last week.
“It’s difficult right now with Marek out of the lineup and Marek out defensively, but it was nice to see Cole (Schumaker) come in and step up,” said Faulkner, who added that Houston is expected back in “a couple weeks,” and will “definitely” be back. “Cole has played shortstop his whole life, but when you have a guy like Marek Houston, he’ll move over.”
Even without any run-scoring hits through six innings, Venice found itself in the game thanks to the strike-throwing of Wynne and Whitney.
Faced with one last chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh with runners on first and second and two outs, Schumaker waited for his pitch — a high fastball — that he deposited into the right field corner for an RBI single, and the only lead the Indians would need.
“I don’t really think about it,” Schumaker said of pressure at-bats with the game on the line. “The first three batters before me he was throwing fastballs. There wasn’t a single off-speed. So, I was sitting fastball.
“There’s a lot less pressure when our pitchers are battling for us out there and putting up zeroes.”
