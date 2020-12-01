SARASOTA — The last time the Venice girls basketball team played at Sarasota, it left with a crushing 77-36 district playoff loss — ending its season.
When the Lady Indians traveled up to play the Lady Sailors on Tuesday night, however, they were armed with a little more firepower.
Coach Jeremy Martin started three freshmen — Magdalena Daukaus, Makenna Wright and Nicole Beatty — and another freshman, Jayda Lanham, came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points in a 63-51 win over Sarasota.
“This was a huge win, learning in an environment like this,” Martin said. “I don’t even know the last time we’ve beaten Sarasota. Beating Sarasota at their place is a big deal as we try to get to that next level.
“Last year we tried to build a foundation, and now we’re building off that.”
When Martin took over the program just over a year ago, he knew he had his work cut out for him. Venice was coming off three straight losing seasons and hadn’t won a playoff game in four years.
So, the first-year coach went out into the community — putting on camps and practices for local youth players.
The results are already beginning to show.
Beatty opened the game scoring 6 of Venice’s first 8 points before going down with a knee injury. She eventually returned to the game in the fourth quarter.
Daukaus played strong defense in the post, using her length to protect the paint while Wright forced several Sarasota turnovers.
And then there was Lanham, who came in off the bench and ignited the Venice offense.
She scored three points off an and-one in the first quarter, and then got hot in the second — scoring 10 points on a 3-pointer, a two-pointer, an and-one and two free-throws — to end the half with a 39-29 advantage.
“I was playing at L.A. Ainger last year,” Lanham said. “I was kind of the leader because we weren’t a very good team, but it was a good experience.
“I didn’t get to make it to tryouts (for Venice High) because I was playing volleyball, but I worked my butt off in practice and I guess I earned a spot. It’s been fun. I love my teammates, they’re great people.”
While Venice came a long way with the win, there were still mistakes and moments of sloppiness.
The Indians committed 28 turnovers and got into some foul trouble — sending the Sailors to the line for 18 free-throws.
The defense had some lapses, too, as when Emma Plumley (21 points) scored seven straight points in the first quarter to take a brief lead, or when Plumley erupted for a quick 9 points in the fourth.
Fortunately for Venice, though, players such as Lanham and senior guard Kylie Poole (five 3-pointers) scored enough to keep Sarasota at bay until the final whistle.
“With freshmen, you’re gonna have turnovers,” Martin said. “We tell our program, ‘We look up to Sarasota.’ Once we get to that level, we’ll keep going.
“We’re getting better. I mean, 63 points? I don’t think we scored 63 points all year last year. They play well, they play hard, they play defense. They’re not scared of the moment. I’ve had seniors who are scared of the moment and don’t know what to do, but (the freshmen) are not scared.”
