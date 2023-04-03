SPBasket012718C_C

Lemon Bay has elevated assistant John Flynn to head boys basketball coach, succeeding Sean Huber. Flynn, shown here during his days as head boys basketball coach at Venice, has a long and varied resume.

In the 43-year history of Lemon Bay High School, there have only been two head boys basketball coaches. Both of them set a standard that many programs and coaches have hoped to emulate.

John Flynn hopes to be able to walk in those footsteps after he was named to succeed Sean Huber, who stepped down last week after 10 years as head coach and 30 years in the program.


