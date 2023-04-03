In the 43-year history of Lemon Bay High School, there have only been two head boys basketball coaches. Both of them set a standard that many programs and coaches have hoped to emulate.
John Flynn hopes to be able to walk in those footsteps after he was named to succeed Sean Huber, who stepped down last week after 10 years as head coach and 30 years in the program.
Flynn, who has served as an assistant to Huber on varsity over the past four years and has experience as a head coach for boys and girls basketball at Venice, said he was thrilled at the opportunity.
"The tradition of boys basketball at Lemon Bay and the community support is immeasurable. It's an honor and a privilege to be the third coach of the program," Flynn said, referring to his predecessors, Huber and original coach Tom Catanzarite.
Flynn's sports odyssey started in high school, where he was a three-sport athlete at King's Park High School on North Shore Long Island, the same school where Craig Biggio played. He so excelled at baseball that he was a 17th-round draft choice of the Detroit Tigers and spent five years in their farm system before rotator cuff problems ended his career.
After baseball, Flynn went to work in the fertilizer business, where he has worked for 30 years and is now a national sales manager. It's a job that allows him the flexible schedule to be able to coach, an opportunity that would soon present itself.
Flynn said he has always loved basketball and that he is in a basketball family, as his daughter and son both played college basketball. He played in high school, but would end up taking a different path.
In 2006, he would come to Venice High School and serve as a girls basketball coach, becoming head coach from 2008-11. He then moved to the boys program, again becoming head coach from 2015-18. Between the two programs, he won more than 100 games and appeared in the City of Palms Classic in 2018, his final season there.
In 2019, Flynn jumped to Lemon Bay to join Sean Huber's staff, with whom he had been friends with for a long time.
"I was a big Lemon Bay fan. When we competed against them, I always loved the school," Flynn said. "I was impressed by the people who were there and continue to be there."
Flynn said he would like to put his stamp on the program. Not that there will be significant changes, as nearly the entire team returns from last year's 15-10 record. They may change some of the offenses and defenses they run, but the relationships he has with the players will continue.
"I may change some of the Xs and Os, every coach has their own way to do it. But as far as the program itself, it runs pretty well by itself. It's a very well-oiled machine here," Flynn said. "We've worked so hard getting systems in place that paid dividends last year, I don't want to upset the apple cart too much."
That stamp could come next year as the Manta Rays have a chance to be very good, with a team loaded with 10 seniors.
"This is a really good team. Most importantly, they're great kids. Good parents," he said. "I'm really looking forward to getting going. It's going to be fun."
Flynn said in recent years the classes have been disjointed, with very young teams one year and senior-laden teams the next. He would like to level that off a bit.
"Two years ago, we had 10 seniors and last year we had just one. It's a little out of whack as it goes with grades, we'll be experienced this year, but having to start all over again when the season is over," Flynn said. "I'll try to make some parity between that in the next couple years."
Huber, who is remaining with the school, said the program is in good hands and that it's the building of relationships, not so much coaching style or Xs and Os, that makes the great program that he and Catanzarite built.
"We are relationship-building coaches. His first and foremost priority that made him attractive was familiarity with the players returning to the team," Huber said. "It was important that he return with this particular group, especially since we spent time building relationships with those people."
Flynn said he hopes to make his mark on the program like the previous two coaches.
"It's an honor to follow those guys because they both had incredible careers there," he said. "It's a big deal the way Lemon Bay is set up. It's such a class operation and to come in behind them is pretty cool."
