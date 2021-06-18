Typically, volleyball teams have to step outside of their districts to step up in competition during the regular season. That way, when district tournament time comes around, they are ready to spike the competition.
Venice and Lemon Bay won’t have that problem this year, should they want to stay closer to home.
When the new districts were unveiled by the FHSAA this week, Venice found itself bumped up to 7A and directly into the path of Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota Riverview. The new Class 7A District 8 now contains three top-100 teams and pits 2020’s No. 4 team in 7A (Riverview) against Class 6A’s No. 6 team (Venice). Lakewood Ranch was 30th in 7A.
In 2020, Venice won both of its meetings with Lakewood Ranch, but went 1-2 against Riverview. That said, Venice will return a majority of its top players and should be a favorite to win the district title.
North Port is also in Venice’s district, along with Gulf Coast, Lehigh and Sarasota, a team Venice defeated three times last season.
Lemon Bay remained in Class 4A District 8, but while DeSoto County moved out, defending district champion LaBelle remained and Class 5A regional finalist Port Charlotte moved in. The Mantas welcome back a majority of its playmakers, which should help them compete against a Labelle team that loses its top two players and Port Charlotte, which graduated a large class and is welcoming new coach Julie White.
DeSoto County slid over to Class 4A’s District 7, where it is reunited with rival Hardee. While that is a welcome development, the District 8 runner-up Bulldogs traded LaBelle for Sebring, which is moving down from Class 5A, where it was a top-10 team.
Charlotte dropped from Class 6A to Class 5A District 11, which might as well be called the Cape Coral Conference. All four Cape Coral schools – Cape Coral, Ida Baker, Island Coast and Mariner – are in the district, along with Cypress Lake and Dunbar. The Tarpons lost All-Area first-teamer Ashleigh Miller as well as Bella Desjardins, but should return Alex Vega and several other starters.
Imagine’s Class 3A District 7 includes Cardinal Mooney and Out-of-Door Academy as well as Bell Creek, which played as an independent in 2020. Community Christian has a tall order in Class 2A District 7, where Bradenton Christian and St. Stephens drop down from Class 3A and join top-30 2A teams Southwest Florida Christian and Sarasota Christian, as well as top-10 squad Evangelical Christian.
