The next stop on the holiday tournament tour lands six area teams in Lehigh Acres for the New Year’s Shootout, hosted by Lehigh Senior High School.
After seven of the eight area teams converged on Lemon Bay last weekend, Community Christian, Lemon Bay, Pot Charlotte, Venice, Charlotte and North Port will play in the third annual Shootout, which runs Thursday through Saturday. The event is run in the Lehigh gym as well as the Varsity Lakes Middle School gym located directly behind the high school.
Community Christian kicked off the event against North Fort Myers and the Mustangs opened with a convincing 58-36 win over the Red Knights.
It’s not only a chance to win some games and pad the playoff resume, but it also gives a prime opportunity to start 2020 on the right foot.
Here are the matchups:
Community Christian
After their win over North Fort Myers, the Mustangs (4-4) square off against Cardinal Gibbons (3-7) at 2:30 p.m. in the Varsity Lakes gym.
Community Christian has been on the wrong end of some close games. They kept Oasis winless on the year with a 40-36 win in the Holiday Shootout last week before falling to Southwest Florida Christian on Day 2.
They will try to keep big man Brandon Hill going, who had 18 points in the win.
Cardinal Gibbons is a strong offensive team, scoring 61 points per game, but allow 63 defensively. Senior Isaiah Edden leads the Chiefs as an athletic guard that can hit from outside.
Port Charlotte
The Pirates (7-2) look to continue their hot start to the season against Canterbury (7-3) at 10:45 a.m. on Friday in the Varsity Lakes gym, followed by a matchup with Gibbs (3-7) on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. in the Lehigh gym.
Port Charlotte had a strong showing in Englewood last week with a 3-point loss to Merrill, one of the tournament’s top teams, and a win over 2018 Virginia state champion Gate City.
Canterbury has three double-digit scorers led by 6-foot-4 junior Chase Garrett’s 20.7 points per game. The Pirates will also have to deal with forward Jovan Kojic in the paint. The 6-foot-7 senior averages 14.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Gibbs is a slower paced offense with senior Bryce Brown averaging 11.1 points per game. The Gladiators matchup with Port Charlotte in that respect, averaging 48 points to the Pirates’ 47, but Port Charlotte holds teams to 14 points fewer per game.
North Port
The Bobcats (2-8) get one of the tougher draws, getting two 8-1 teams in Community School of Naples on Friday at 4 p.m. in the Varsity Lakes gym and Dunbar on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the high school.
North Port split its games at the Holiday Shootout, losing to Oviedo before cruising past Oasis. They will look to continue that momentum at Lehigh.
Community School of Naples comes in red hot, winning its last eight games after opening the season with a 21-point loss to Fort Myers. Dunbar last went 2-1 in a tournament in South Carolina and comes in averaging 68 points per game.
Venice
It hasn’t been the start Venice was looking for after some preseason hype. The Indians sit at 5-6 entering the Shootout after losing both games in Englewood last week.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier as they face Riverdale (7-5) on Friday at 12:45 p.m. in the Lehigh gym and Saint Cloud (3-5) on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at the middle school.
The problem as of late has been keeping FSU commit Malachi Wideman on the floor. The 6-foot-5 forward has fouled out in two of the Indians’ past three games (both losses). Even with him on the floor in the Holiday Shootout, the Indians didn’t fair well.
Riverdale junior Tyron Baker has been hard to slow down as he averages 23.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Raiders are a senior-driven team with losses to quality teams such as Port Charlotte, Charlotte and Naples, which are a combined 22-6.
Saint Cloud isn’t quite up to Riverdale’s level, averaging just 50 points per game, but has won four of five coming in after a rough start to the year.
Lemon Bay and Charlotte
The Mantas (4-7) and Tarpons (8-2) only play one game in the tournament. Lemon Bay faces Seacrest Country Day (4-7) in the middle school gym at 12:30 p.m. on Friday while the Tarpons face Sante Fe Catholic (12-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday in the high school gym.
Lemon Bay went 0-2 in their home tournament with a progressing young team still finding its footing. Seacrest played Fort Myers and Riverdale close, losing to the Green Wave by 11 and Raiders by 5.
Charlotte comes in as one of the marquee teams in the tournament and gets rewarded with a high-caliber matchup with the undefeated Hawks.
Charlotte went 2-0 with wins over Merrill and Gate City in Englewood and their only losses came from Lakewood and Mainland in the City of Palms.
The Tarpons will have to matchup with 6-foot-4 senior Javon Bell, who averages 23 points and 10 rebounds per game. The battle between Bell and the Tarpons’ Tre Carroll will be interesting.
