ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay sophomore Jacob Newcomb wasn't supposed to take the final shot in last Saturday's buzzer-beating win over Community Christian, but sometimes things just don't go as planned.
The drawn up play had senior forward Caleb Geisendorfer getting the ball off a double screen and driving to the basket with the Mantas down one with 5.6 seconds left on the clock.
After the inbounds pass ricocheted off the Community Christian defender's leg, the play that coach Sean Huber scribbled on his clipboard was scratched and the Mantas began improvising.
Lemon Bay guard Robert Bounds collected the ball at half court and began his charge toward the basket. As the perimeter defender collapsed down to protect the rim, Newcomb was left alone in the right corner, a spot where he shoots over 50 percent.
Game winner vs a very talented Community Christian team... proud of our toughness after a battle with Port Charlotte ....#JacobNewcomb pic.twitter.com/JBcrLUkSbX— Lemon Bay Basketball (@HuberBasketball) December 14, 2019
"The backup plan was to kick it out, but Caleb was the No. 1 option," Newcomb said. "I was confident in the shot once I got the ball. It just kind of hit me in the hands and I knew had to shoot it because there was only one or two seconds left on the clock."
Newcomb didn't think much. He knew he had no choice but to take the shot, which he drained as time expired to give Lemon Bay a 47-45 road win. As expected, he was quickly swarmed by the team.
"I went crazy," Newcomb said. "It was scary, but I've taken that shot 100s of times, so I was confident."
It wasn't the first time he was able to showcase his outside shooting prowess. In the team's preseason intrasquad scrimmage, Newcomb hit his first buzzer-beater of the season in that same spot to steal the win. Before that, he tied a camp record for 3s in a minute at the Embry Riddle basketball camp.
Newcomb's shot could be a microcosm of where the Lemon Bay season is heading.
The young roster has endured growing pains which probably won't cease in the coming weeks. But the final few possessions of Saturday's win showed Huber that his team is starting to read and react faster and make the proper decisions.
A tangible example of that came before Newcomb's heroic play when the Mantas made two defensive plays that enabled the attempt.
Down two in the final minute of the game, guard Zak Morrill pressed and forced a Community Christian backcourt violation, which led to a basket that cut the lead to one.
On the ensuing Mustang possession, Geisendorfer secured a rebound off a missed free throw that set up the final shot.
"If those two things don't happen, we probably lose the game," Huber said. "We take a lot of pride in winning two-point games. We do it a lot and we practice those situations a lot. We feel confident if we get it close in the end."
The final piece came on the assist to Newcomb. Bounds had the choice to go up for the shot himself and try to draw contact or he could pass to two potential outside shots.
He picked the sharpshooting Newcomb, who rewarded him with a score.
"It's not just reading the defense," Huber said. "It's knowing your pieces. If I have one player who shoots 20 percent from the 3-point line and one that shoots 60 percent, (the second guy) has to get the ball."
It's those types of quick decisions that Huber is seeing on a more frequent basis and is showing the potential of the young, energetic Mantas.
With a tough stretch upcoming in December, which features games against now-full strength Venice (3-2), Evangelical Christian (4-2) and Mariner (5-2), Newcomb is hoping his shot can spark something going forward.
"For how young we are, I think we're doing way better than I anticipated," Newcomb said. "I think (that win) got us fired up and gave us a lot of confidence. I know it's given me a lot more confidence in shooting. As we've progressed over these last couple games, we've been doing a lot better."
