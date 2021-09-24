VENICE — The Venice High football team was ranked as the No. 1 team in the state this week, but the Indians didn’t play like it until the fourth quarter against Palmetto on Friday night.
Venice (4-0), ranked first in FL in the first FHSAA RPI rankings of the season, led just 21-10 as the Tigers opened the fourth quarter with the ball inside the Indians’ 10-yard line.
However, the Indians forced a turnover on downs and — a few plays later — a 55-yard touchdown run by Da’Marion Escort finally put the lead out of reach on the way to a 42-10 win at Powell-Davis Stadium on Homecoming night.
“I’m really embarrassed by what we displayed out here on the field tonight,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “I know at times when it felt like we were getting our back against the wall, we said, ‘Here we are. Let’s go.’ We answered the bell very quickly and deliberately, but we lacked that focus and attention to detail from the start of the game until the end.”
It started out as well as Venice could have hoped.
The Indians forced a Palmetto punt on the game’s first drive and promptly put up seven points as Escort rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown from 10 yards out — his first of three on the night.
“I think our first drive was pretty good,” Peacock said. “Then I think we said, ‘Alright,’ and kind of put it in cruise control. We can’t do that. Obviously, everyone is gonna be gunning for us.”
Mistakes plagued the Indians after they opened their 7-0 lead.
In total, the offense fumbled the ball twice, had four bobbled snaps and turned the ball over on downs on a sack twice — giving Palmetto ample opportunity to hang around.
It seemed each time Venice made a mistake, though, the Indians were quick to swing the momentum back in their favor.
Venice took a 14-3 lead into halftime and a 21-10 lead into the third quarter, but couldn’t create enough distance until the final 12 minutes — making multiple defensive stands as Escort and Alvin Johnson ran in scores and Ryan Browne hit Omari Hayes for a 14-yard touchdown, their second scoring connection of the night.
“I think we need to come together more as a team,” junior cornerback Elliot Washington said. “We need to watch film and play with a fast tempo. We need to fix our mistakes.”
Key plays: Venice nearly went up, 14-0, early, but the first bobbled snap of the game turned into a fumble at the Tigers’ 5-yard line in the first quarter, taking away a chance at a touchdown.
The Venice defense stopped dual-threat quarterback Cleve Benson on a 4th and three run at the Indians 3-yard line to open the fourth quarter — keeping the score at 21-10.
Finally, after chewing clock with Escort, the senior running back broke free for a 55-yard touchdown to put his team up, 28-10, in the final quarter.
Escort, however, was banged up on the following series, limped off the field and did not return to the game.
Key stats: Escort was the difference-maker on offense. He ran 16 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns as he kept his team in front all night.
Tight end Austin Bray dominated in the middle of the Palmetto defense. He had five receptions for 76 yards in the first half.
What it means: The Indians proved that there is some credibility to their No. 1 ranking. Despite making several mistakes and playing without fire at times, the team held on to beat Palmetto — a team that went to the state semifinals in 2019 and 2020 — by 32 points.
Quote: “We look like absolute garbage, then all of a sudden we have a ball game, and we say, ‘Alright,’ and get it done. We’ve been doing it all year at times, but tonight it showed because we’re playing a good football team.
“We’re on the verge of being cocky and not in a good way.” — Peacock on not playing well in a win.
