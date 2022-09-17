The center fielder had no left hand.
The opposition noticed immediately. In their mirth, they began calling him a name he had heard many times before.
“Look at the kid in the outfield, look at pegs,” they said, loud enough for his teammates to hear, but hot him. “Look at the kid with one hand, he can’t do nothing, he’s not going to be able to do anything.”
Austin Woodbury knew something they did not. While they were focused on the hand that wasn’t there, they underestimated the one that was, for Woodbury’s right hand was attached to a thunderbolt.
Should they ride his lightning, they would be burned.
They tried.
They fried.
Woodbury has the video displayed on his Instagram account. During a game with the Florida Burn in Orlando during the summer of 2021, he was playing center field when he charged a grounder up the middle and fired a strike to home plate, gunning down a diving baserunner attempting to score.
“I didn’t find out until after the inning,” Woodbury said this week, recalling the moment. “At the end of the inning, my friend told me those kids, before the inning even started, they were talking crap about me, how I can’t do anything, that I ain’t going to be able to do anything.
“I love it when kids say that. It makes me happy, because then I do stuff like that and it just makes them look dumb.”
The person who originally posted the video reposted it later with an explanation that he didn’t even realize Woodbury had been born without a left forearm and hand. The video ends with the home plate umpire giving Woodbury a high five as he runs to his dugout.
Woodbury isn’t sure when it was that he decided insults were compliments. A junior in his first year with Lemon Bay High after two years at Venice, he said perhaps it was the result of having an ornery big brother or being surrounded by a caring family that would softly tease him at the dinner table about what he could or couldn’t do.
“I’ve heard plenty of negative things – I’m not good enough, I can’t throw hard, I can’t do things without two hands – this and that,” Woodbury said. “I just look at it like motivation. You can hate all you want. It’s fine with me. It’s just going to make me a better person because it doesn’t affect me anymore.”
When he was younger, the criticism did sting. From a very early age, Woodbury played all sports. His older brother, though, played baseball. As is often the case with younger siblings, Woodbury wanted to follow in big brother’s footsteps.
As a Yankees fan, there was another, very obvious, role model for him to emulate.
Jim Abbott had been born without a right hand, but that didn’t stop him from leading Michigan to two Big Ten championships, winning a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics, getting drafted with the No. 8 overall pick, debuting in the Major Leagues without ever playing in the minors and, ultimately, throwing a no-hitter with the New York Yankees on Sept. 4, 1993.
“He has been my idol,” Woodbury said. “I’ve talked to him a couple of times.”
Woodbury moved to southwest Florida in 2019, from his native Ohio, but it was while living up north in that he first heard from Abbott, who is now a motivational speaker.
“One day I came home from school and he sent a letter in the mail – a handwritten letter – for me,” Woodbury said.
Abbott also sent along some signed baseball cards and an autographed picture taken on the day he threw his no-hitter.
Woodbury framed it all and hung it on his wall.
Dated May, 2019, the letter reads:
Hi Austin,
Just wanted to send a little note wishing you the best of luck with everything! I’ve heard great things about your incredible spirit and determination and wanted you do know how many fans you have out here rooting for you. Keep up the great work, keep fighting and keep believing … Good things will happen.
Anything Is Possible!
Rooting for you,
Jim Abbott
Woodbury said his father quickly realized baseball was his sport. To that end, he got creative.
Abbott had learned how to pitch by resting the glove on the end of his right arm, which stopped just before the wrist. After delivering a pitch, he would rapidly slip his left hand into the glove and get in fielding position.
Woodbury’s challenge is greater. With virtually nothing remaining after his left elbow, making the transfer to his right hand was far more tricky.
Woodbury’s father came up with an ingenious solution. He had a sleeve stitched onto the side of the glove. The cuff slips perfectly onto the end of Woodbury’s left arm.
“He had to go to a shoe repair shop and he got it stitched up on my pitching glove,” Woodbury said. “I just put my nub through there and so when I follow through I have the glove perfectly right there and open.”
Overcoming barriers to training didn’t stop with the glove. When Woodbury lived in Ohio, he visited a prosthetic shop seeking a solution that would allow him to lift weights like anyone else. The maker came up with a clamp, but it would slip off when his arm got sweaty.
Enter Woodbury’s father once more.
“He came up with an idea to have a strap,” Woodbury said. “It’s a strap that goes around my back and shoulders and it will help me keep the weight on my prosthetic.”
Woodbury can lift and do pushups and essentially anything else he needs to do in the Lemon Bay weight room. It’s when he’s in there that he most impresses his coach at Lemon Bay, Zach Gonzales.
“He’s a dog,” Gonzales said. “He grinds. He deadlifts, does farmer’s carries, everything that’s possible, he does it. His work ethic is something else. He doesn’t let anything be a limitation.”
Whether or not Woodbury can duplicate Abbott’s success, his mental approach and his family’s support already bears an uncanny resemblance to the former big-leaguer. In Abbott’s autobiography, Imperfect, co-written with author Tim Brown, his description of the relationship with his arm sounds familiar to Woodbury’s own:
Mostly, my relationship with my hand and its various consequences was blurred, and often complicated. Its permanence bobbed in a current of all it might have taken from me and all that it offered. It carried me where it would, to frustration and reluctance, and to fear, but also to the resolve to thrash against its pull. From the moment I could understand I’d been so cast, my parents had championed my opportunity to thrash. Special people, they said, endured against disability, the child born imperfectly. … I knew I wanted to endure, and I knew it pleased them – and me – when I did, when I was up to the fight.”
With a fastball edging into the mid-80s and a developing curve, with a tenacious weightroom work ethic and a dogged determination to excel on the diamond, Woodbury has already succeeded in many ways. His future is free of limitations – whether naysayers know it or not.
“I want to be better than everyone else. I don’t want to be that one kid that’s messing around, slacking, not working hard,” he said. “I will constantly work harder. If I see a kid squatting so much weight, I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to squat more than you and I don’t care.’
“I’ve just done it for so long. I’m just used to working harder than everyone. And when people say things, I just look at it as a joke and just laugh and have it in the back of my head as motivation. I’m going to prove you wrong.”
