It’s June.
Time for some prep basketball.
What?
Indeed, ‘tis the season for hoops highlights across the Twitterverse. Everywhere one looks while online these days, another high school basketball prospect can be seen dunking or breaking ankles at camp games around the state.
The most recent college contact period began this week, just as the first big weekend of camps came to a close, and top rising juniors – such as Charlotte’s John Gamble – have begun hearing from schools throughout the country.
Charlotte and North Port participated in the FGCU team camp this past weekend. The Tarpons went 4-1, losing to Cardinal Gibbons before rattling off wins against Hagerty, Miami Country Day, Miami Killian and American Collegiate.
Afterward, Gamble received an offer from FGCU, then in rapid succession took calls from Michigan, Portland, Memphis, Elon, Wyoming, George Washington and Air Force.
The primary reason teams go to such events is, of course, to gain experience. For schools such as North Port, every minute on the court is valuable. The Bobcats are reloading after losing a huge senior class.
“The good news is while we graduated a lot of seniors, we do return two starters,” North Port coach Ryan Power said, referring to Dylan Almeyda and Joey Rivera. “They have both stepped up into some bigger roles right now and are helping guide the younger guys along, but the game experience these team camps provide has been great for the younger guys, just to be able to see where they need to improve, what the pace of play is going to be like, and the physicality.”
The Bobcats finished 2-3 at FGCU, losing to Northside Christian, SW Florida Christian and Somerset Prep before closing out with wins against East Lee and Fort Myers Canterbury.
Win or lose, the Bobcats learned a lot about themselves, and Power liked what he saw.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces that will be with us, so I think we’re going to be able to sneak up on some teams,” he said. “In layup lines, we’re not going to look like the most intimidating team in the world, but when these guys lace it up and get on the court, we’ve got some fight to us and we’ve got some very skilled basketball players. I think we’re going to be a very good team.”
North Port’s most-viral moment at FGCU came courtesy of rising sophomore Jackson Kinker, who split a pair of defenders and hit a reverse high off the glass to finish.
Kinker is a product of a high school basketball team's other primary summer duty – youth camps.
“Jackson has been coming to our kids' camps since he was in elementary school,” Power said. “We’ve watched him growing up, knowing he’s going to be a good basketball player. To see him make the strides from last year, where he was on the varsity team, but didn’t get many minutes, to this year, where he’s now starting at the point guard position and he’s handling it extremely well, both offensively and defensively.”
This week was the first session of the North Port youth basketball camp, so the Bobcats have had a chance to immediately pass along what they learned at FGCU to the next wave of players.
“The kids camp is one of the most fun times of the year, to have the younger kids in here and introduce them to what we do, to Bobcat culture,” Power said. “It’s fun to see our players interacting with the younger guys, having a good time and using basketball as a tool to keep them out of trouble or inspire them to be better.”
DeSoto County stepped outside its comfort zone and learned a lot during its trip to a camp at Florida State.
“It was excellent,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow said. “I took 10 kids there and it was some tough competition. We lost some close games, games we could have won.”
The Bulldogs beat Tarpon Springs, played Dixie County to within 5 points and Lithia Newsome to within 4 points among their six games.
Nazir Gilchrist was a standout at the camp, averaging close to 15 points per game. The Bulldogs also welcomed back Jamari Redding, who had spent this past school year at Port Charlotte and used the camp experience to figure out their team identity after the graduation losses of Kiemar Richardson, Ethan Redden and Chris Sanders.
Camps are not the only way for teams to sharpen their skills. For the past few years, Nicklow has operated the DeSoto Men’s Basketball League, where eight teams from Arcadia and surrounding communities chop it up. This year, a chunk of the Bulldogs basketball team is battling alongside, in some cases, grizzled veteran squads from places such as Fort Myers, Sebring and Lake Placid.
“I referee because I want my kids to get used to that physicality or that playing style right there,” Nicklow said. “It’s going really well.”
The hectic pace continues this weekend as Charlotte, North Port and DeSoto County are headed to Bradenton for the FABC Showcase. The Tarpons are also participating in the second weekend of camp ball at FGCU.
Beyond the instruction and the experience gained during a summer of long weekends on the court, there is another goal coaches hope to achieve – camaraderie.
“First thing that is most important, especially for our school, is to develop chemistry, whether it’s on the court as a basketball team or just on the van rides,” Power said. “It’s important for the guys to be around each other. That type of time together is awesome.”
