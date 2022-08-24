The guy who created the Charlotte High Hall of Fame is now in the Charlotte High Hall of Fame.
Brian Nolan leads a four-person class into this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, slated for Charlotte’s home football game against Braden River on Oct. 21.
Kevin Kramer, Bruce Dooley and Wayne Berryhill will join Nolan in the county’s oldest Hall of Fame. The 1980 state championship wrestling team will also be honored.
“It’s pretty cool,” Nolan said Wednesday. “I’m really excited about joining that group of maybe 90 people who are the best of the best.”
Nolan spent 36 years at Charlotte High, the last 22 as the Tarpons’ athletics director until retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
In that time across all sports, Charlotte won 101 district titles, more than 30 region titles, had seven team runner-up finishes, seven state champions and 47 individual state champs.
“When I first started, we were climbing the mountain. We weren’t champions very often,” Nolan said. “Now that they’re on top of the mountain, climbing the mountain was a lot more fun. Being on top, sometimes the losses hurt way more than the wins feel good.
“Back in early 2000 and even when I was an assistant in ’97, when we won a district title, boy, we celebrated,” he continued. “Now, if we don’t win five or six a year, I get depressed.”
As the culture changed at Charlotte, Nolan saw a need for a Hall of Fame at the county’s oldest school.
Now he’s a member. His induction is uniquely timely in that his wife, former Lemon Bay star athlete Angie (Snyder) Nolan was inducted into that school’s Hall of Fame this past October as a member of its inaugural class.
Prior to succeeding Wally Keller as athletics director, Nolan was the Tarpon boys’ basketball coach. He compiled a 97-84 record before handing the reins to Tom Massolio who, coincidentally, succeeded Nolan this year as athletics director.
Kramer was a member of the 1996 Tarpon football juggernaut that became the first team in school history to post an undefeated regular season. He was a leader on that team’s defense, which, among other notable achievements, helped Charlotte stuff the rival Port Charlotte Pirates 37-3. He was also an individual state champion wrestler and member of the Tarpons’ 1997 state championship team.
Dooley was a member of Charlotte’s first-ever regional championship football team. The 1970 Tarpons smashed a pair of barriers that season, defeating Venice for the first time in 17 years to win the school’s first-ever district title and cap a 9-1 regular season. Charlotte then defeated Tarpon Springs 26-22 to win the region crown.
Other than Nolan, Berryhill’s name might be the most recognizable to today’s Charlotte crowd, since his is the voice it hears most often.
Berryhill is being inducted as a contributor for his countless hours of work behind the scenes at Tarpon athletic events as well as his time behind the microphone serving as public address announcer at sporting events. He routinely sings the national anthem during pre-game.
The 1980 wrestling team was originally inducted a few years ago, but the team elected to wait until their coach, George Sansone, was healthy enough to attend. Unfortunately, Sansone passed away this past year. The Tarpons outpointed Sebring that year to bring home Charlotte’s first wrestling crown.
