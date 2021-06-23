Sierra Mazzoni might be the most North Port of any North Porter who has ever worked at North Port High School.
She is the daughter of Dr. Tiffany Jennings, a teacher who has been at the school since it opened. She played multiple sports for the Bobcats before graduating in 2013. Not long after she finished college at Florida State, Mazzoni found herself back in the fold as a teacher alongside her mother.
Wednesday, she was elevated to girls soccer head coach by athletics director Tony Miller.
“People would ask, ‘Well, what would make you come back?’” Mazzoni said. “Honestly, I loved it here. Some of my teachers, I still get to work with. I get to work with some of my friends, I get to work in the community that helped shape who I am and give back in that sense.
“You just want to make it better,” she continued. “It’s your community. You want to make it stand out.”
Mazzoni was an assistant under Hans Duque this past season, coaching the junior varsity team. Duque decided to step down after five years due to the job’s demanding hours.
North Port went 12-6-2 in Duque’s final season before running into eventual state champion Venice in the Class 6A regionals.
Miller said as soon as Mazzoni made it clear she was interested, her hire was an easy decision. Mazzoni’s hire, along with the hiring of her former classmate Garon Belser as football coach, continues a trend at North Port. Miller said the goal is to get younger while capitalizing for the first time on homegrown talent, now that the school has finally been around long enough to do so.
It’s an approach that has led to success at other local high schools.
“She knows the school and she’s alumni and not that far removed,” Miller said. “She knows what she’s doing and the girls like and respect her. It was a good move for us to keep our coaching staff intact.
“As we start hiring these young coaches who come back here … you start seeing that switch to coaches who are more energetic and are able to do some things differently than an older coach,” Miller continued. “It’s nice, too, because I coached Sierra when she was on the track team. It’s kind of cool to see her and Garon come back full circle.”
Ideally, Miller said, such hires should lead to long-term stability for a school that has seen a lot of turnover in its time.
“With two young coaches, you’re going to have your ups and downs, but I think in the long run it’s going to be something where we can look forward to having a long, lasting relationship with them,” Miller said. “Sierra knows our school. She grew up here, her mom has been teaching here since the school opened. She knows North Port. I think we found someone – just like we did for football – who is going to be here for a while and this is what they want to do.”
Mazzoni said she is up for the challenge. Her goal is to be the kind of teacher and coach she had during her time as a student. During those days, Mazzoni said there was a core group of friends who went to each other’s extra-curricular events as a show of support.
“Coming back as a teacher, I go all out for Spirit Week and I try to do my best to go to the kids’ extra-curriculars, because I want to be the kind of teacher I wished I had. You always noticed when a teacher went to your stuff,” she said. “From a coaching perspective, I know the fields, I know the rivalries, I know what kids are talking about when they say stuff about North Port.
“I get where they’re coming from, I’m young enough that I can give them life experience that’s applicable to them and I can tell them here’s what I did,” Mazzoni added. “I love the school, I had a great experience, my mom is one of my favorite teachers and I also loved sports. Now as an adult I get do the same things.”
