VENICE — If the North Port baseball team wants to beat Venice, it will have to play some of its best baseball.
The Bobcats nearly did just that on Tuesday night as ace pitcher Brandon Long threw five innings of one-run baseball before the Indians eventually broke through with a nine-run sixth inning in a 10-0 run-rule win at Venice High School.
“Brandon Long is a really good pitcher who knows how to pitch,” Venice baseball coach Craig Faulkner said of North Port’s ace, who threw five innings of one-run baseball before the Indians broke the game open. “He can shut anybody down, and he did that tonight. He did a great job holding us, and I guess he’s done that all year to a lot of teams.
“It was nice for us to break it open at the end there, but you have to tip your hat to that kid. He was pretty tough.”
Venice left-hander John Whitney opened on the mound for the Indians and dueled with Long for four straight innings — striking out eight Bobcats as he allowed just one hit.
Meanwhile, Long would have posted an almost identical line had it not been for the third inning.
Stephen Deans opened with a single, followed by a sacrifice bunt by Michael Robertson, and finally, a ground ball by Colin Blazek that Long threw past the first baseman — allowing Venice to seize a 1-0 lead.
“You can’t give Venice any free errors,” Bobcats coach Miles Mayer said. “You give them two and it changes the game.”
The closest North Port would come to scoring came in the fifth when Ethan Kaelin singled to right field and Alex Spirk hit an infield single, before Venice closer Ian Jensen ended the threat with a strikeout.
“Ian Jensen coming off the bench and shutting the door is big for us,” Faulkner said of his closer, who ended the threat in the fifth and then struck out the side in the sixth. “I wanted to see him throw more than one inning.
“I would’ve used him in the last inning if the game stayed close, but going forward I see him throwing two, three, four innings for us to win games. We’re gonna go with our top pitchers, whoever that is.”
Once Jensen got Venice through the top half of the sixth, another error — this one on another bad throw to first base off a bunt from Dillon Pisano — opened the scoring.
Pisano’s bunt scored a run, Grant Nokes hit a sacrifice fly, Jon Embry hit an RBI single to right field, Robertson hit a two-run double to left-center, Aidan Corn hit a two-run double off the left field wall and finally, Marek Houston hit a two-run homer over the left field wall — ending the game an inning early.
“He pitched very well,” Mayer said of Long before the sixth inning. “His curveball and slider were working and keeping them off balance. The third time through the lineup, though, they’ll figure you out.
“It’s good for us to see that competition going into the playoffs. I’m very encouraged by what we did tonight. We just have to put together some hits.”
