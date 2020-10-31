North Port’s boys won the Class 4A-District 14 meet on their home course Saturday while Venice swept individual honors among a five-team field.
Zachary Rathburn led the Bobcats’ squad, finishing third overall with a time of 16:37.27. The Bobcats had four top-10 finishers, including Joseph Smith (6th), Evan Crane (7th) and Teage Elsey (8th) for a total of 37 points, two better than second-place Gulf Coast.
Venice finished third, led by overall winner Alberto Teijelo, who clocked in at 15:55.25 to beat the field by more than 34 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Venice and North Port finished second and third, respectively with Venice’s Julianna Courville winning individual honors with a time of 19:50.07. Despite having three top-5 finishers, Venice was edged out by one point for the team title by Gulf Coast. Tyler Sabadin finished 3rd while Alyssa Crettol finished 5th.
North Port was paced by Brielle Carty, who finished 10th.
North Port will play host to the region meet next Saturday.
