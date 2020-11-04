North Port High announced it has canceled the remainder of its football season.
Bobcats athletic director Tony Miller and coach Billy Huthman said the team simply didn’t have enough players to go on without putting players at risk. The Bobcats are the first local team to cancel any games this season.
“It was a tough decision to make,” Miller said. “First and foremost in the business we’re in, we have to make sure our players are safe.
“We didn’t have the numbers due to multiple reasons, and there’s no way we could safely field a team going forward.”
The 2-5 Bobcats have had a rollercoaster of a season.
After opening with three straight losses in which the offense couldn’t crack double-digit points, they beat Parrish Community and Bayshore by a combined 67 points in the following two weeks.
However, that spark soon fizzled out.
Quarterback Kevin Riley was forced to quarantine away from the team, missing some time. Then, the Bobcats suffered two brutal losses — a 47-0 defeat at the hands of Bishop Verot before a 35-0 loss to Lemon Bay last week.
Over that time some Bobcats have been forced to quarantine, some have sustained injuries, and some have simply quit the team, Miller said.
When the news was delivered to the team this week, they “understood and agreed,” Huthman said.
Huthman said he wasn’t concerned about the perception of quitting or possible sanctions from the Florida High School Athletic Administration for a late withdrawal from the state series.
“When it comes to putting a kid at risk, no, I’m not gonna do that,” said Huthman when asked the other consequences of canceling. “We have a lot of really good kids who can go to the next level and play, and I’m not gonna risk that.
“You gotta look at how (Charlotte and Venice) are able to platoon and what happened with us losing kids. Going through four quarters against that, someone could get hurt.”
Friday’s forfeited game leaves Charlotte with a bye this week. Tarpons athletic director Brian Nolan said he didn’t think he could schedule a replacement opponent in time. Venice was schedule to be North Port's first-round playoff opponent.
DeSoto County is another area team which has been faced with a similar situation.
The 0-8 Bulldogs have been undersized and undermanned all season -- fielding a roster of well under 30 players -- but Bulldogs coach Bumper Hay has taken a different approach to the end of their season.
"No, not at all," said Hay when asked if he had thought about canceling his team's season. "I don't know how much you know about (DeSoto County's first round playoff opponent) Rockledge, but they're historically good and they have four or five kids in Florida's top 100 prospects. So, that's a tough game to go into. And sometimes as a coach with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, you think, 'Should we?'
"But for me, I just can't tell a kid that I don't believe in him enough, so we're gonna cancel the game. I know (North Port) had injury issues and Bayshore had the same thing. But I'd walk out there with 13 and play. That's just me though. I may have some parents tell me not to."
