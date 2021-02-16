NORTH PORT — Five different North Port players scored as the Bobcats pulled away from Fort Myers in the second half and cruised to a 6-1 win in a Class 6A-Region 2 girls soccer quarterfinal Tuesday night.
For the first 20 minutes, it appeared that no one would score as neither side could get a shot on goal. But things changed shortly after the first-period water break.
“We played them before, so they knew us,” Bobcats coach Hans Duque said. “We were expecting a solid block on defense and that’s what they did. At some point, they were defending with seven or eight players.
“But the water break came and I reminded them to be patient and maybe get a through ball and a score. We found our game and found our legs and after that we just started to take off.”
In the 27th minute, North Port’s Sierra Spirk was taken down and Aleena Purvis got the Bobcats on the board by putting the penalty kick past Green Wave goalkeeper Yanni David.
“After every practice we always practice penalty kicks so when we have a game like this usually I take them,” Purvis said. “I’m like calm about it.”
Just before the half there was a scramble in front of the Fort Myers’ net. David saved the initial shot by North Port’s Jena Chimelis, but the ball bounced right to Isabella Deronsle near the left side of the net who scored to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead at halftime.
But in the second minute of the second half the Wave cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Maya DeLucca.
“It was a good kick. There was nothing we could really do about it,” Purvis said. “But I knew once they scored we were just going to get more mad and it showed.”
“That was a wakeup call for them and I think they needed it,” Duque said. “We woke up right away and we started pulling away and didn’t look back again.”
Ten minutes later, the Bobcats got on the board again as Spirk sent a pass ahead to Laci Nottingham, who got behind the defense, took the ball in deep and beat goalie Caly Crisman for a 3-1 lead.
Crisman saved two attempts by Spirk before the Bobcats leading scorer finally got a goal in the 62nd minute from a crossing pass by Deronsle. Spirk scored her second of the game, and 35th of the season, four minutes later off a rebound from a shot by Danielle Van Deusen. Then Van Deusen finished the scoring in the final minute by heading in another crossing pass by Deronsle.
North Port improved to 12-5-2 and will host a rematch with Venice in the regional semifinals on Friday.
Fort Myers finished its season at 8-9-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.