The North Port football team won its first game of the season in blowout fashion — dominating Parrish Community throughout the evening on Friday in a 36-0 running-clock victory.
Quarterbacks Sean Silverberg and Kevin Riley split series throughout the game, with Silverberg starting and throwing two touchdowns while Riley threw one.
Receiver Dylan Almeyda took advantage of the passing attack, bringing in five catches and two touchdowns on the night.
Seven different receivers recorded a reception for North Port as the Bobcats brought about a running clock for the entire fourth quarter.
