NORTH PORT – The North Port boys basketball team's growth was on display Friday night, which was fitting, since the Bobcats were celebrating Senior Night.
North Port clamped down on defense and showed a level of maturity on offense that was missing last season during its 43-27 victory against visiting Bayshore.
A quick start had fizzled when the Bobcats were flummoxed by the Bruins’ switch from man defense to a 2-3 zone. Fortunately for North Port (2-1), the defense kept the Bruins at bay while senior Bobcat guards Justin Barolette and Devin Riley worked to solve the riddle.
“It was great seeing Justin and Devin mature from last year,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “Last year, they might have dribbled right into a trap. This year you could see them taking their time, seeing what (Bayshore) was in and we were able to get our spacing and take care of the basketball.”
North Port had just 29 points by the end of the third quarter after taking a 12-8 lead after one period. The slowdown on the offensive end was offset by the Bobcats’ smothering defense at the other end. Bayshore (1-2) ran a deliberate half-court offense that relied on baseline cuts, but North Port denied those moves and forced the Bruins to shoot from the perimeter.
The results were disastrous. Bayshore didn’t hit a single shot from the field in the second quarter, mustering just three free throws and managed just two buckets in the third quarter.
“We pride ourselves on defense and finally in the fourth quarter we were able to use our defense to cause some turnovers and allow us to extend the lead a little bit,” Power said.
North Port converted Bayshore turnovers into points and forced the Bruins to come out of their zone and return to man defense. North Port shredded Bayshore with cuts down the lane and along the baseline.
“It was just our defense and everything being on and working,” senior forward Jaylen Brown said. “Then we started getting it together and working better, looking at the posts and all that.”
Brown led all scorers with 14 points. Riley, Logan King and Dylan Almeyda each added 7 for North Port. Bayshore came into the game with three players averaging double figures. None reached that mark Friday and one was held scoreless.
“We figured if we packed the paint and made them kick to the guys who weren’t as good at shooting, we might have success and it paid off,” Sharp said. “Any time you hold a team under 30 points, you’re doing a good job.”
North Port will be back in action Tuesday when it plays host to Charlotte.
