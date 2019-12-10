NORTH PORT. — Sierra Spirk scored three goals and Aleena Purvis added two more as North Port rolled to a 6-0 blanking of Mariner in a girls soccer matchup Tuesday night.
The Bobcats, who improved to 5-0-2 with their fourth consecutive win, wasted little time, scoring just five minutes into the game as Purvis took a pass in deep from Jena Chimelis and beat Triton goalkeeper Sierra Ingram for a quick 1-0 lead.
Spirk got her first goal in the 25th minute with an assist from Purvis as North Port took a 2-0 lead at halftime. But the Bobcats were just warming up for the second half when they totally dominated the visitors from Cape Coral.
“Teams from the Fort Myers area always bring something good,” North Port coach Hans Duque said. “We’ve had games that seemed easier, but we’re trying to put together this number here tonight and I can say confidently that the girls dominated. They relaxed, even under pressure, they handled the ball and they delivered. It was a beautiful game to watch.”
Spirk got her second goal 16 minutes into the second half off a feed from Purvis to make it 3-0, and Chimelis added another in the 65th minute as the Bobcats pulled away in the latter stages.
The Tritons (6-2) hardly tested Bobcat goalie Jordan Wyatt all night and missed their best chance to score when Sarah Paddock shot the ball over the net on a penalty kick with 10 minutes to go in the game.
Purvis got another goal in the 76th minute after taking a long pass from Adriana Ghersini, and Spirk finished off her hat trick two minutes later.
“Sierra is just a freshman. She’s on fire,” Duque said. “Aleena is chasing a record now (28 goals for a season) and I think she’s going to make it. I don’t think she’s stressed about that anymore. She’s just going for the team. She showed that tonight. She assisted Sierra, Sierra assisted her too.
“Everybody is playing together. They’re all pitching in and you can see it on the field. They believe now that they can do it.”
Purvis now has 13 goals and Spirk has 10 for the Bobcats, who scored their first ever defeat of Mariner.
“Last year we were close, but at the last minute they tied us,” Duque said. “This year we got them and we can show that we’re playing superior soccer and we’re up to something. We’re not here just to watch everybody else. We’re going to make a run for it.”
North Port will travel to Braden River Thursday night. The Bobcats defeated the Pirates, 2-0, last week.
