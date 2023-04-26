NORTH PORT – North Port High football coach Garon Belser doesn’t believe in looking at the past. He only looks at the here and now and the future.
This is a good thing when one considers this team’s past has been nothing to brag about, with no winning seasons and a winless 0-7 season last year after three games were cancelled by Hurricane Ian.
But the great thing about spring practice is that hope springs eternal. Everyone is 0-0 and even if you lose the spring game, you’re still 0-0 because the game doesn’t count and you can look at all the good things you did and examine what you need to improve.
One thing that can be said about the Bobcats on just the second day of spring practice is they are a hopeful, hard-working bunch. They have bought into what Belser has been preaching and believe this is the year they finally turn the corner.
“We’ve had a good offseason," Belser said. "We’ve had a consistent group of 60 players that have shown up regularly. We have a high number of kids, but that thins out once some kids realize it’s not a cakewalk."
Belser is looking for high effort in everything they do – from drills, to running to and from drills. It’s still a young team, with many players returning from last year and some promising newcomers who could crack the starting lineup as sophomores.
Last season, Nash Hudgens cracked the starting lineup as a freshman and is expected to start on the interior line this season.
Colton Eichten and Charles Pingree will return as ends, with Isaac Smith and Omar Branch helping to round out the weapons senior quarterback Niklas Pinto will have at his disposal.
“Last season was not how we wanted it to turn out, but we came back with a new determination and hunger I haven’t seen,” Pinto said. “We’ve been out throwing like crazy and working on things. We’re very motivated.”
“Things are better than last year. Things are coming together and the team has bought into what it takes to help this team win,” Pingree said.
We’ve got a great group of young kids who we can win with," senior end Patrick White said. "It’s all about building from the ground up. After last year, we’re at Ground Zero. When I came here, we didn’t have a weight room or a football class. Now, it’s all about having fun.”
Everything is elevated, according to Smith, who will play linebacker and fullback as a junior.
“We’re dedicated and we’re working more. We’re more focused and have a better group of guys,” Smith said. “We started getting more focused when Belser first came here. We got more money for a weight room and it’s just gone up from there.”
Perhaps money is the most important thing. Just 20 years old, the school doesn’t have the booster support like Charlotte or Venice, schools that have been around for much longer.
North Port finally added a new weight room that will help the players reach a more level playing field in terms of strength and conditioning.
They have also attracted better coaches, brought in some transfers from Venice and Charlotte and last year added a new artificial turf field (as all the Sarasota school have done).
“I don’t like looking in the past. I don’t get stuck in the BS that happened before. A lot happened last year and I’m glad to be past that. I think the product on the field will be better than last year,” Belser said. “These guys will go as far as they let themselves go.”
The pads will be strapped on by the end of the week, and the Bobcats' spring will culminate with a May 18 game at Bayshore.
