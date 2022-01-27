ENGLEWOOD – North Port likes to go to the hoop. Lemon Bay likes to take charges.
Lemon Bay likes to get the ball up court in transition. Charge calls allow North Port to set up its defense.
And so it went Thursday night as the Bobcats and Mantas continually negated each other’s strengths in a low-scoring affair that went North Port’s way, 38-37.
“Chess match,” North Port coach Ryan Power said.
Case in point: Late in the game when North Port crawled ahead 37-35, the Bobcats saw Lemon Bay switch out of man defense to a zone. Power called for stall-ball.
“We saw that they were in a zone, which they hadn’t run much all game, and since we had a two-point lead at that point, we figured if they tried to chase in the zone, we might get a layup on the backside of it,” he said.
When Lemon Bay’s players realized what the Bobcats were doing, they signaled for coach Sean Huber to let them switch back to man. Huber told them to settle down. North Port melted two minutes off the clock, but the defense proved to be the right call. The Bobcats were forced to call a pair of timeouts when the opportunistic Mantas kept blowing up the scheme.
North Port ultimately came up empty, but mission accomplished.
“It was a good experience for the guys to be in a road environment because districts are going to be (on the road),” Power said. “We almost turned the ball over, so we’ll have to get back in the lab and go to work on it.”
The Mantas promptly knotted the game at 37-37 on Chase Tudor’s slicing layup down the lane. Then Jacob Newcomb caused North Port’s Eli Lubsey to turn the ball over on the Bobcats’ baseline. After coming up empty going the other way, Lemon Bay fouled North Port’s Maxx Huml, who hit the front end of his one-and-one for a 38-37 lead with 43.5 seconds to go.
Lemon Bay failed to nab the rebound when Huml missed his second free throw and North Port played keepaway once more until the Mantas were forced to foul Huml again.
Huml missed his free throw and after Lemon Bay secured the rebound and called a time out, the Mantas had six seconds to draw up a game-winner. A perfectly executed play went to Daniel Childs, who slipped down the lane and laid the ball off the glass. The ball rolled off the rim as time expired.
“When it’s all said and done, we got the ball in the hands of our best player with a perfect look and it didn’t go in,” Huber said. “At the end of the day, what does a coach ask? You guys battle and put yourselves in position to win. That’s it. That’s what we did.
“Sometimes those go in and people say what a great play, genius,” Huber added. “And when it doesn’t? Well, whatever.”
Newcomb led Lemon Bay (7-13) with 14 points. Tudor and Jace Huber each had 5 rebounds and Gabe Arritt had four assists. More important, Arritt took two charge calls and is now Lemon Bay’s single-season record holder in the category, with 17.
“Defensively we’re really starting to transition better, we’re starting to be able to change looks and have all five guys on the same page,” Huber said. “We’re to the point now where we have a senior-laden team and you expect them to be able to make those transitions, and it has helped to put us in better positions to win games.”
Huml led North Port (11-10) with 11 points. Lubsey, who has been the Bobcats’ leading scorer throughout the month, was held to 6 points, but led North Port with five rebounds and four assists.
“Now that he’s averaging a double-double all January, people are aware of his offensive ability,” Power said. “He’s just as good a passer as he is a scorer and tonight was a nice step for him forward. As he was catching, they were doubling, and he was able to kick opposite or find shooters.”
Power said the game was a good reminder for the Bobcats concerning how defense wins games.
“The one thing we try to preach to the guys is defense is going to win you a ballgame or a championship at the end of the day,” he said. “I know they held us under 40, but when you can go on the road and hold a home team under 40 on their own court, our defense stepped up.”
Lemon Bay will travel to Imagine on Saturday. North Port returns to action Wednesday at home against Charlotte.
