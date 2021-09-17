NORTH PORT — Improvement might not be visible in the win column, but North Port made some strides on Friday night at home against Palmetto Ridge in the district opener for both teams.

The Bobcats fell 17-0 to the Bearcats, but played well on defense.

Palmetto Ridge (2-2), which defeated Port Charlotte and Charlotte in the 2020 playoffs, led just 10-0 at halftime and didn’t score their final touchdown until midway through the fourth quarter.

Quietly, two-way athlete Jeremiah Leguerre has been putting together a season for the ages at defensive back. With two interceptions on Friday night, he now has seven in four games.

With the defeat, North Port fell to 1-3 on the season but will try to improve to 1-1 in district play next Friday at Ida Baker.

