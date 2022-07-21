A new era of Bobcat baseball began Thursday as Kemo O’Sullivan was named head coach of the North Port High School baseball team.

Before joining the Bobcats, O’Sullivan was the pitching coach at Dunedin High School from 2004-2007. After three years, O’Sullivan left Dunedin and was the head baseball coach at Countryside High School in Clearwater from 2007-2016.


