NORTH PORT — Port Charlotte built a double-digit, first-half lead, but had to hold off North Port at the end to escape with a 59-54 victory Thursday night at The Cage.
The Bobcats scored the first basket off the opening tip, but the Pirates followed with 15 straight points to open a 15-2 lead, thanks to the 3-point shooting of Bryanna Griffiths and Chloe Reece.
Angy Eloi made three triples in the second quarter for the Bobcats, but Port Charlotte still had a 30-19 lead at the half.
North Port began to narrow the gap in the third quarter as the Bobcats forced turnovers and held Griffiths without a point in the period.
Eloi sank a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 41-39, and though the Pirates moved back out to an eight-point lead with 3:32 to play, the Bobcats had one more run in them.
Two free throws by Gwen Tsoukalas made it 53-49, and a steal and score by Rachael Harris got North Port within 53-51 with 32 seconds left. But the Pirates were able to close out the game at the free throw line, sinking 10 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter, while North Port was 4 for 10.
“Sometimes we have some moments in a game where we kind of go blank,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “They just kind of forget the scheme and lack of focus turns into a quick run. We’re pretty good free throw shooters, so we know our situation and get the ball to the person that we know is going to knock it down.”
The Pirates sank seven 3-pointers in the first half, but were held to just two in the second half.
“We made a couple of adjustments,” Bobcats coach Curtis Tillman said. “We tried to slow down Griffiths a little bit more. She was killing us in the first two quarters. So the focus was on slowing her down a little bit and starting to rebound a little bit better.”
Griffiths led the way for Port Charlotte with 18 points, including 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
“Griffiths is tough. She’s one of the best shooters in the area,” Tillman said. “If you give her just an inch of space, she’s going to kill you. We had to make that adjustment in the second half and it kind of worked a little bit and we were able to make a run, but it didn’t fall our way.”
Eloi sank five three pointers to lead North Port with 16 points. Tsoukalas had 14 and
Harris added 12.
In addition to Griffiths, the Pirates had three other double-digit scorers. Nayeliz Figuera Verges had 11 points, while Aryianna Lockey-Progl and Reece had 10 apiece.
Port Charlotte is now 12-9 and will travel to Braden River next Wednesday. North Port fell to 8-12 and will have a quick turnaround with a trip to Booker on Friday.
