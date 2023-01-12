Sun preps logo

NORTH PORT — Port Charlotte built a double-digit, first-half lead, but had to hold off North Port at the end to escape with a 59-54 victory Thursday night at The Cage.

The Bobcats scored the first basket off the opening tip, but the Pirates followed with 15 straight points to open a 15-2 lead, thanks to the 3-point shooting of Bryanna Griffiths and Chloe Reece.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments