SARASOTA – Miscues, miscommunication, and missed plays were difference-makers in North Port volleyball's first game of the 2022 season as the Bobcats were swept by Sarasota, 25-18, 25-6, 25-18.
Sarasota defeated North Port in both of their 2021 meetings, so Bobcats coach Jennica Thomas said she knew what her team needed to do to win.
“I told them even in warmups that (Sarasota) is a strong team,” she said. “They have really strong hitters, solid defense. We just had to come out, like communicating a lot, being ready for hard hits, good defense on their side. To be ready and put up a fight.”
The Sailors found their groove early while the Bobcats never seemed to find their rhythm. In front of a packed gym, Sarasota scored the first eight points as Thomas encouraged her team to talk more on the court.
North Port did eventually pull within 18-17, but two service errors and two Sailor kills helped Sarasota take the set. The second set was much like the first in that the Sailors took an early 6-0 lead, but this time, they didn't let North Port rally.
With their backs against the wall in the third set, the Bobcats faced an early 7-1 deficit, but bounced back. Abby Backstrom, an outside hitter, recorded consecutive serving aces to give her team its first lead of the match at 13-12. Although the Sailors would bounce back and take the match, Thomas said she noticed a change in her team.
“It was a set three after losing the first two,” Thomas said. “It was kind of like nothing to lose, they just had to go out and put up a fight. They got a little bit more loose. I think it was first game nerves.”
Entering the season, the Bobcats were fielding many new starts with a new coach and they knew it would take some time to determine expectations and identity. North Port will continue its search for answers against Lemon Bay on Thursday.
“It is hard to have a loss like this,” Thomas said. “It is just about boosting the confidence again and putting this behind us. Closing that chapter, closing that door and moving forward.”
