NORTH PORT – There is no such thing as an “easy” button in football, but at North Port, there is a “reset” button and the Bobcats slammed their collective fist on it after a tumultuous 2020.
In an effort to calm the waters and establish a little low-key normalcy in the program, North Port turned to former Bobcat Garon Belser and the 2011 Sun Preps All-Area offensive lineman has done just that.
“Since he’s from North Port, he’s more down to Earth,” Bobcats running back Jaylon Fulton said. “He actually listens to the team and takes what they say into consideration and pushes us to be better.”
The 28-year-old Belser was actually with the Bobcats during the spring, serving as an offensive line coach for interim coach Matt Pryer. Belser was home from Fairmont State, where he had been on the coaching staff before the pandemic shuttered the program.
“It’s kind of surreal to be back,” he said. “A lot has changed since I’ve been gone, growth-wise. Not the same North Port, a lot more to do, but it has been a welcome experience.”
Belser’s offensive line background will come in handy this year, since it’s that unit that has the most improvement to make after 2020’s rocky 2-6 campaign.
“They’re all learning and from the first day of spring to that spring game, there was extreme growth,” Belser said. “Fortunately they are all back and it’s hard for me to complain. They’re responsive, they listen and they’re excited guys.”
North Port pulled away from DeSoto County for a 49-27 win in May’s spring game, but Belser said the outcome exposed as many flaws as superlatives.
“The spring game went the way it did and that’s great, but nothing to hang your hat on,” he said. “It was positive in the moment, but it’s nothing to fall back on as a long-term deal. Confidence? Yes, but they’ve got to be a little more hungry to reach higher.”
The pieces are there on offense if the offensive line can continue to improve. Quarterback Sean Silverberg proved a threat with his arm and legs in the spring game. At 6-5, Dylan Almeyda is a big target at receiver along with Noah Jones, and the Bobcats’ backfield is full with Fulton, Jeremiah Leguerre, Kaleb Felty and Charlotte transfer Justus Pagan splitting carries.
“The offense is strong,” Fulton said. “We have strong backs, we have strong receivers and a quarterback who’s getting better every day.”
Linebackers headline the Bobcat defense, spearheaded by Nathan Clark and Desmond Hough.
Most of all, the entire team is finally moving in one direction – forward.
“They know the taste that was left in their mouth from last year and that situation,” Belser said. “I don’t like talking about that anymore, that’s in the past. We’re just looking forward.”
Head coach: Garon Belser (1st season)
2020 record and finish: 2-6, forfeited to Venice in the playoffs first round.
Key newcomer: Justus Pagan.
Key returners: Jeremiah Laguerre, Jaylon Fulton, Sean Silverberg, Dylan Almeyda, Nathan Clark, Greg Cole, Desmond Hough
Key loss: Kevin Riley
