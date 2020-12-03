There are 12 seniors on the North Port boys soccer team.
“So this has to be our year,” Bobcats coach Joey Sorbino said. “We have to find ways to fight through adversity at times and play our game 100 percent of the time, whether we’re going up against the No. 2 team in the country or going up against whoever else it is.”
On Thursday, it just so happened the Bobcats were playing the No. 2 team in the country.
Lakewood Ranch arrived unbeaten, scoring at least four goals in each of their early season matches. That the Mustangs were still unbeaten by night’s end isn’t much of a spoiler alert.
That they escaped with a 1-0 victory is the surprise.
“It says a lot when a team of that caliber is trying to kill the clock at the end of the game,” Sorbino said. “We respect them and we know what that program brings to the table and that’s why we try to get them on our schedule every year and they’re gracious enough to get us on there.”
North Port’s defense was stout throughout the night and benefited from years of seeing the Mustangs up close. The Bobcats (2-3-1) knew how Lakewood Ranch (5-0) would attempt to shoot the gap behind the defense and in front of the goalkeeper and quashed every Mustangs gambit except one.
Tim Sheredy took a pass and worked his shot in from a hard angle for the match’s lone goal.
“We know what the bread and butter for them is, and we kind of worked on that,” Sorbino said. “I thought our defense, as a whole, did a great job. They almost pitched a shutout against a team like that.”
In the end, the game was not about winning or losing as much as it was about gaining confidence. Viewed in that light, mission accomplished.
“We definitely held our own, and though they won by one, for second in the nation, I think it was well-fought,” North Port senior Aidan Luce said. “We had a few good chances, but we couldn’t put them in. To the crowd, a loss is a loss, but to us, you can tell if it was really a loss or a well-fought battle. Today, we tried our best.”
