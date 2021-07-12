North Port

North Port Junior All-Stars (from left to right) Ty Murray, Jacob Lombard, Ian Worden, Devon Jackson, Jason Conte, Jamin Bulda, Nicholas Posilovich, Austin Krupski, Brayden Williams, Dwon Stellwag Jr. and Dominick Poole pose with they championship banner surrounded by coaches (left to right) Dwon Stellwag Sr. Chris Conte and Dominick Poole. 

The 13-14-year-old North Port Little League All-Stars are headed to the state tournament for the first time in team history, according to coach Chris Conte.

North Port automatically advanced past its district tournament after no other teams from its area fielded a team — sending it to the section six tournament this past weekend.

North Port was matched up with LaBelle and dominated early in Game 1, scoring six runs in the first inning on the way to a 22-1 win.

Despite trailing, 1-0, to start Game 2, North Port rallied for 12 unanswered runs to pull away for the championship.

North Port, which amassed 34 runs on 31 hits and 14 walks over the two game stretch, will move on to play in the eight-team state tournament beginning this Friday in Seminole.


Venice seasons end in state tournament

The 9-11 year-old Venice All-Stars finished in 5th place in Florida after going 1-2 in the state tournament this past weekend.

Venice, which finished All-Star competition 6-2, allowed the second fewest runs in the tournament as it kept each team close — beating Parkland, 8-2, and losing to Northeast, 3-2, and Martin County, 3-0.

The 8-10 year-old Venice All-Stars were also eliminated at the state tournament this past weekend, ending their season as Sectional champions.

