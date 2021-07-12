The 13-14-year-old North Port Little League All-Stars are headed to the state tournament for the first time in team history, according to coach Chris Conte.
North Port automatically advanced past its district tournament after no other teams from its area fielded a team — sending it to the section six tournament this past weekend.
North Port was matched up with LaBelle and dominated early in Game 1, scoring six runs in the first inning on the way to a 22-1 win.
Despite trailing, 1-0, to start Game 2, North Port rallied for 12 unanswered runs to pull away for the championship.
North Port, which amassed 34 runs on 31 hits and 14 walks over the two game stretch, will move on to play in the eight-team state tournament beginning this Friday in Seminole.
Venice seasons end in state tournament
The 9-11 year-old Venice All-Stars finished in 5th place in Florida after going 1-2 in the state tournament this past weekend.
Venice, which finished All-Star competition 6-2, allowed the second fewest runs in the tournament as it kept each team close — beating Parkland, 8-2, and losing to Northeast, 3-2, and Martin County, 3-0.
The 8-10 year-old Venice All-Stars were also eliminated at the state tournament this past weekend, ending their season as Sectional champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.