A familiar face retakes the reins of the North Port football program as the school announced Thursday that Billy Huthman will again serve as head coach.
Huthman served as quarterbacks and special teams coach during the 2019 season, returning to the school after a five-year absence. He also served as offensive coordinator under former coach Matt Pryer from 2010-12 and as head coach in 2013.
"I am incredibly honored to assume the role of head football coach at North Port High School," Huthman said in a press release. "I hated leaving the program several years ago, and I can’t wait to return to work with an incredible group of young men and finish what we started. It’s going to be an exciting 2020-21 season."
Huthman left the school after his lone season as head coach because he was not offered a full-time teaching position due to a lack of available positions. Since then he has coached at Cocoa Beach High School and Cardinal Mooney.
He replaces Brian Hatler, who was fired after a 1-7 season in 2019.
“We wanted a head football coach with previous experience developing a wide-open offense to take the Bobcats to the next level,” principal Brandon Johnson said. “Coach Huthman’s previous experience, along with his passion and dedication for the North Port High School community, makes him an excellent choice for the head coaching position. We are excited for the upcoming season under Coach Huthman’s leadership.”
