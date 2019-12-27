staff reports
The North Port girls basketball team lost its opening game of the Queen of Palms tournament, 58-28, to American Heritage on Friday evening.
The Bobcats lost star guard Emani Jefferson to a sprained knee in the 30-point loss. Krystal Morales led the team with 12 points.
North Port (8-5) will play in the fifth-place game of the Queen of Palms today against Palmetto Ridge.
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team lost in its first game of the Queen of Palms tournament to Miami Christian, 51-35, on Friday evening.
The Lady Pirates will play Naples at 10:30 a.m. as they look to end on a high note.
