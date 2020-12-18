VENICE – Trailing by 10 entering the fourth quarter, the only chance the North Port High School boys basketball team had of defeating Venice was to beat them at their own game.
Devin Riley took over, scoring 10 of his game high 25 points, including two big baskets in the closing minutes as the Bobcats outscored Venice, 23-6, in the fourth to win 61-54 at The Teepee in a non-district game.
North Port (3-3) used shutdown defense and fast-break offense to frustrate the Indians in much the same way the Indians did to them in the third quarter, when Venice outscored the Bobcats, 20-7.
“We tried to go from a more pressure defense to more containment and force them to shoot from the perimeter instead of getting into the paint,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “We hoped they would miss them and turn them into transition points and it paid off.”
After North Port chipped away at the lead, Riley hit a big lay-up with 1:45 remaining to tie the game at 52. After Venice missed on the ensuing possession, Riley grabbed the ball, went down the court, pulled up and hit an 8-footer to give the Bobcats the lead for good.
He followed that up with a steal that led to a foul and two free throws to help ice the game for North Port, which went through much of the game with a few of its starters in foul trouble.
North Port led 31-28 at halftime, but Venice turned up the heat in the third quarter as they keyed on Riley and got Miles Weston, just back from football, and Tristan Burroughs going from the field to up the lead to 48-38 after three quarters.
Weston, however, is still trying to get his basketball legs. He cramped up in the fourth and Burroughs got into late foul trouble as the Indians could barely buy a field goal.
Jalen Brown (12 points) made three big buckets to help trim the lead and let Riley do the rest, while Joey Rivera hit a three-pointer to help jump start the rally.
Weston led Venice (2-4) with 19 points, while Burroughs added 12.
Venice coach Mike Montgomery said North Port looked a lot like what they did the first three quarters.
“That was us. We are a full-court, fast-paced team. That’s what those guys are used to and for three quarters it worked really well and Miles goes down and a few kids come in and miss a couple shots, and that’s from being tired,” Montgomery said. “We can work on that. The football players are getting their legs back and in a few weeks they’ll be ready.”
