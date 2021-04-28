As area high school football teams began spring practice on Monday, North Port High School reopened its search for a new head coach.
Initially, athletic director Tony Miller had said he wanted a new coach in place for the full spring season. However, the process felt rushed, the Bobcats couldn’t settle on a candidate in time, and the school hired a new principal — Shannon Fusco — this past week, Miller said.
“I think we were too focused on just getting someone in to start the spring and not the long-term view of ‘Let’s get through the spring and take our time to find the right person.’
“We were trying to do this process in like three weeks, and it was tough. It put a lot of pressure on us. It took weekends. There was no time with family. It was all going through resumes and talking with people. This allows us to breathe a little bit.”
A familiar face will be in charge when contact drills begin for area teams on Saturday.
After serving as the head coach of the Bobcats from 2010-12 and as the defensive coordinator last year, Matt Pryor will assume the role of interim head coach for the spring season.
Pryor, however, is meant to be a placeholder until the school can find his replacement in the fall.
“It wasn’t a hard decision,” Pryor said of taking the interim position. “Our kids at North Port High have the opportunity to be together as a team and play football. That’s what it’s all about.
“It is a big commitment (to be a full-time head coach). I have two daughters who are both very active in extra curricular activities. I’ve been out of coaching for nine years before last season. Going into last season I was excited and I’m still excited for this opportunity.”
North Port went 2-6 last season — beating Parrish Community and Bayshore — but cancelled the season, citing “concerns for player safety” in the last week of the regular season.
With Pryor unlikely to stay on past the spring, he said, the coaching staff will be focusing on the basics for now.
“We’re trying to keep it as normal for them as possible,” Pryor said. “Typically in the spring you would do fundamentals and install and revisit some of your basic package stuff. That’s what we’re doing with them.
“We’re trying to keep some of the verbiage the same. We are introducing some new concepts to them, though.”
Miller said North Port will continue to evaluate its options throughout the spring and summer, and will potentially be interested in re-interviewing some candidates.
Until then, however, the Bobcats will try to lock in on their spring game — at North Port High School against DeSoto County on May 28.
“Our main focus is DeSoto,” Miller said. “Yes, we’re trying to find a coach, but we don’t want the kids to be too distracted, either.”
