Chassity Taylor isn’t sure what kind of team she has at North Port this year, but the Bobcats volleyball coach is certain she’s going to have fun figuring it out.
“We get chills when we watch them sometimes,” Taylor said. “I’m going to be surprised with what type of team we are because just by practicing and seeing them get used to each other and all the energy and talent they bring out, it’s almost overwhelming.”
Whether it’s something in the water or the air at North Port, the outcome this summer has been unheard of height and numbers in the Bobcats' program.
“We had a lot of girls come out and it was surprising to us because it was the biggest turnout we’ve had, not only for summer, but for tryouts,” Taylor said. “It was really hard to let a lot of girls go, but we definitely have a strong group this year and I’m excited about it.”
The influx of talent has merged with an already deep group of returning players from a team that graduated just one senior. A North Port team that had been smallish a year ago, relying on defensive play to stay competitive during a 7-10 campaign can now boast a formidable group at the net to go with an experienced back line.
“We have a lot of well-rounded players and last year we weren’t that,” senior specialist Andreya Stellwag said. “We were very defense-oriented and there was not a lot to chose from when it came to height but this year, we have a lot of incoming freshmen and girls up from junior varsity, so it’s looking good.”
Senior middle hitter Haylee Rhoads said the overall quality is the best she has seen at North Port.
“The talent we have this year is something we just haven’t had before,” she said. “Our practices are better than any of the four years I’ve been here. It’s really cool to see we have a lot to work with.”
Taylor said the team’s downfall a year ago, beyond not being able to consistently match up hitters, was lapses in communication and court awareness.
“That’s just the game of volleyball; if you don’t have communication or court awareness, it doesn’t work for you,” she said. “That’s definitely where our downfalls were.”
The reverse also was true for North Port. Whenever the team did communicate well and cover the floor, the Bobcats could get on a streak. Taylor’s sister and assistant coach, Amber, has made improving that aspect of the team her priority.
“We do a lot better with communication because Coach Amber is huge on it,” Stellwag said. “If we’re not talking or even if we’re still talking but not enough, she’ll stop practice and make us run.”
As the team jells, Taylor said she is interested to see how a few X-factors blend in. Among the returning players, senior Brooke Andrews has impressed.
“Not only from summer, but from the tryouts until now, the improvement in her serve receive is amazing,” Taylor said. “I’m really looking forward to her serve receive and her stepping up and being a leader.”
Sophomore Navaeh Pryer spearheads a group of high-impact sophomores coming up from junior varsity.
“Just the energy she brings to the court and the fact she’s so coachable, I’m really looking forward to that,” Taylor said. “That’s the really good thing about a lot of our sophomores coming up – they have brought out a totally new energy we haven’t had in previous years.”
Lastly, freshman Kiera Hundley brings the kind of height and power necessary to team with Rhoads at the net. Her play and poise has caught the attention of Stellwag and Rhoads.
“She has the height, she has the strength and just the ‘want’ to be here,” Stellwag said.
“She really performs,” Rhoads said. “Especially as a freshman, it’s hard to be on a varsity team because it’s very easy to get intimidated by the other girls, and she doesn’t act like that.”
Whatever the Bobcats are, Evangelical Christian will be the first team to find out on Monday when North Port travels to the Fort Myers school to opens the season. North Port’s first home date is with Lemon Bay on Aug. 26 in a battle of youthful squads on the rise.
“Everybody has positive mindsets, they want to be here, they’re always 110 percent,” Stellwag said. “It’s fun to be here.”
Head coach: Chassity Taylor (5th season).
2020 record and finish: 7-10, lost to Riverview in district playoffs.
Key newcomers: Kiera Hundley, Angelina Oliverira, Navaeh Pryer.
Key returners: Hailey Rhoads, Andreya Stellwag, Brooke Matthews.
Key losses: Olivia Deivert.
