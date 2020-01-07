NORTH PORT — Preparation for a bout starts hours before North Port's Tyler Eastes steps onto the mat.
He starts with morning jogs to lose a couple more pounds and loosen his body. As it gets closer, he puts his headgear on and is usually bumping some rock music for energy or reggae for calm and focus.
Gradually the noise and distractions dissipates around him as he locks himself in a competitive trance to ensure he is at his best once it's time to wrestle.
Eastes and teammate Sean-Michael Gonzalez have maximized the impact of mental toughness to become one of the better duos in the area this season.
"The mental aspect is key," Eastes said. "You can do just about anything and blame it on the team (in other sports), but when you're out there wrestling and you're losing, you can only blame it on yourself and how much work you put in. You just get broken down mentally and you just have to push past it."
Eastes has been a top placer in the 138-pound weight class as a senior. He opened with a 10-0 start and finished first in the 30-team Kiwanis Invitational. He's now 25-5 on the year and charging up for a trip to states.
Gonzalez, a sophomore, has been thriving as of late in the 120-pound class, winning the MVP award at the Somerset Scuffle tournament after taking the top spot in his class. He has a 27-4 record on the year.
The duo, along with other standouts including Dominic Joyce at 160 and Quinn White, a 2019 state qualifier at 145, has helped build North Port's program from a five-member team to one of the top area squads.
"They do the extra work that needs to be done," North Port coach Eugene Hill said. "They go to the offseason tournaments and the camps. They put in the time and dedication. Everyone wants to be a state champion, but not everybody wants to put in the work to be a state champion. They're putting in that work."
The success they've had so far this season goes back again to their mental conditioning.
It's something they key on when they size up their opponent before a bout and assume others are doing the same to them.
"You can usually tell by the way they're carrying themselves," Eastes said. "If they're feeling a little bit nervous, shaking their hands or doing a little tick. It definitely gives you a great boost of confidence."
"If they don't look back at you or look down, you can tell," Gonzalez added. "If you're not mentally stronger than your opponent, you're gonna mentally breakdown."
It's not something coaches can teach exactly, but Hill helps the team's mental preparation by allowing them to wrestle in high profile tournaments.
That includes taking the team to Nationals and to Penn State University, one of the country's top collegiate programs, over the summer and having them wrestle against some of the country's best talent.
They also competed in the Osceola Christmas Knockout, which is regarded as one of the most challenging tournaments in the state.
"Thats's why we wrestle so much and try to go to big tournaments," Hill said. "We try to make it so they've been there before so when they come back and wrestle in the state of Florida, then everything becomes easier. They know how to handle the pressure. You only get better by wrestling better people."
Though they've had success in the early part of the season, Eastes, Gonzalez and company are far from reaching their goals. There is still a long season ahead of them and they hope it doesn't end until the state meet in early March.
Until then, the grind continues.
"States is the big dog," Gonzalez said. "These little tournaments don't mean nothing. It all counts at states. If you want to go wrestle in college or wrestle in the Olympics, that's where it counts."
