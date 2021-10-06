NORTH PORT — The North Port volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of Booker Wednesday night.
The Bobcats honored seniors Andreya Stellweg, Haylee Rhoads, Brooke Matthews, and Julia Sanchez before the game, and those four led the way as the Bobcats dominated the Tornadoes. North Port trailed only briefly at the start of the first two sets, but soon took the lead and expanded it throughout the games.
“It was a lot of fun because we actually got to have our seniors play all the way around the whole time and found a spot for them to fill in, so it was a lot of fun tonight,” North Port coach Chassity Taylor said.
“They just took it for what it was and they enjoyed every single second that they were out there and they took advantage of that and played well the entire time.”
The Tornadoes were within 13-10 in the first game when the Bobcats ran off nine straight points to open up a 12- point margin and coasted in from there.
After giving up the first two points of the second set, North Port went on a run of eight straight points and didn’t look back the rest of the way.
Led by outside hitters Chariot Johnson and Xaniyah Hawkins, the Tornadoes put up more of a fight in the third game, closing the gap to 10-8 at one point before Matthews served seven winning points in a row and the Bobcats were on their way to a sweep.
“It was a fun night,” Rhoads said. “I’ve waited for this and I was so excited for this night and it was nice to take it home with a win.
“It just takes energy. You’ve got to have energy out there on the court. We had Julia, Andreya, and Ashanty (Quezada Baez), they had good runs with their serves and that’s what kept us going was the serves.”
North Port now takes a 5-16 record into Thursday’s contest with Port Charlotte.
“Tonight was definitely a positive, especially going into the districts,” Taylor said. “I think that we had a rough start, but there has definitely been a pretty good turnaround for these girls.
“We have such a talented team and we’re still trying to find that good mix, but every single day, even if we lose or win, we’re building.”
