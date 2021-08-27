NORTH PORT — Jaylon Fulton scored on a long touchdown reception and the North Port’s defense forced four turnovers, including three picks as the Bobcat’s waked off with a rare opening game victory over Estero 16-6 at the Preserve on Friday.
The triumph made Garon Belser’s first game as North Port coach a winning one.
Estero scored on its initial possession, with Kirk Talley scoring on a 14-yard run for a 6-0 lead just three minutes into the game. But North Port dominated from there as Jaylon Fulton caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Sean Silverberg to give North Port the lead for good.
Jeremiah Laguerre had three picks, all of them deep in North Port territory, with his second leading to a 14-play, 92-yard drive that ended with a Silverberg 3-yard touchdown run in the closing minute of the first half to make it 13-6 following a botched PAT.
Both defenses locked down in the second half, with the only score being a 40-yard Cole Cawthorne field goal.
KEY PLAYS: After a slow start, Sean Silverberg’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Fulton put North Port on its way. Jeremiah Laguerre’s interception not only stuffed an Estero drive, but led to North Port’s second touchdown late in the first half.
KEY STATS: Can’t beat three interceptions from Laguerre for North Port. Kendrick Agenor had 93 yards rushing to lead Estero. Fulton led North Port with 135 yards from scrimmage including 77 on the ground.
WHAT IT MEANS: For North Port it means a very rare opening day victory and proof that the kids are buying in to Belser’s system.
QUOTES: “These guys worked for every second of this. They deserve it. They’ve been through the ringer the past few years and I’m grateful I was able to help get this thing rolling.” Garon Belser, North Port head coach.
