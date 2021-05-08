JACKSONVILLE – North Port junior Kylah Buckle brought home the area’s lone individual track state title on Saturday when she won the girls’ 400 meter dash in the Class 4A championships.
Buckle entered the event as a favorite to win, based on her time of 55.10 at the regional meet and she didn’t disappoint, crossing the line nearly .7 seconds faster than second place Jahnile Registre of Evans.
Buckle had a busy evening. Shortly after her 400 win, she placed sixth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.64 seconds. At the end of the night, she teamed up with Brenda Smith, Ariana Rodriguez and Amber Turner to run the 1600 relay. The Bobcats finished ninth with a time of 4:02.59.
It was a hectic afternoon and evening for the Bobcats. North Port’s all-senior team of Cameron Turnberger, Zachary Rathburn, Joseph Smith and Nicard Labossiere narrowly missed out on a state title in the boys 3200 meter relay, finishing second with a time of 7:53.01. Their time was less than two seconds behind winner Miami Columbus
Turnberger, Labossiere and Smith all qualified for the 800 meter run. Turnberger led the way with a seventh-place time of 1:55.89. Nicard Labossiere was ninth at 1:56.50 and Joseph Smith was 13th at 1:58.67.
Senior Autumn Croyle finished 10th in the girls pole vault with a height of 3.0 meters (9-10).
In the final event of the evening, the Bobcat boys 1600 relay team of Teagen Sabo, Ruben Rodriguez, Labossiere and Turnberger finished ninth with a time of 3:23.89.
As a team, the North Port girls finished 13th while the boys also broke the top-20, finishing 18th.
In other action Saturday:
VENICE
Senior Jacey Tippman finished fourth in the javelin with a throw of 35.74 meters (117-3 feet). Freshman Alex Council finished 15th with a throw of 27.44 meters (90-0).
Senior Charles Brantley took fifth in the triple jump, clearing 13.99 meters (45-10.75). It was a strong improvement over his original qualifying distance of 13.59, which had been good for 11th and would have kept him off the podium at state.
Freshman Juliana Courville barely missed the podium in the girls’ 800 meter run, finishing 9th with a time of 2:16.24. She was just .2 seconds off eighth place.
Elliot Washington, a junior, finished 16th in the boys 100 dash with a time of 11.22 seconds.
Sophomore Trevor Owen finished 13th in the boys pole vault, clearing 3.6 meters (11-9.75) before missing his next height of 3.75.
In the last girls event of the night, the quartet of Courville, Leah Bartlet, Ashley Ayette and Kiki Slattery finished 12th in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:05.03.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.