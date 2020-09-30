NORTH PORT — It’s no secret that the football team at North Port High School has had its fair share of struggles.
Still in search of their first winning season, the Bobcats have opened the year just 1-3, but some of their young players, such as safety Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre, have raised expectations.
“He just has that demeanor,” North Port coach Billy Huthman said. “When I was sitting there watching our JV games (last year) I was pointing out to our defensive coordinator, ‘Stare at this kid. Stare at him.’
“He was making play after play and we brought him up the following week.”
A player who one day hopes to play at the collegiate level, Laguerre opened his sophomore year with plenty of material for a highlight tape — intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble.
That would count as an impressive game for any player, but it didn’t come as much of a surprise for those who have gotten to know Lauguerre.
“He’s not really like a normal sophomore, so I don’t have to worry about him much,” senior safety Joey Anderson said. “He’s mature for his age. He plays older than he is. He looks older than he is. I mean, I try to be a leader and help all of the sophomores, but there’s not much I have to do to help him.”
In the three games since his three-takeaway game Laguerre has also played wide receiver and running back along with returning the majority of kickoffs. In the Bobcats’ win over Parrish Community this past Friday he added another interception to his total and scored a touchdown on offense, too.
He said he tries to mirror the hard-nosed mentality of his favorite NFL player, LA Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsay, because “he’s aggressive, he can play on the ball and he’s the best corner.”
So far that’s paying off for Laguerre, who’s hoping to break the school interception record — admittedly, he doesn’t know what it is — and help his team earn some more wins and respect.
He could help do that on offense, as Huthman said he plans to get Laguerre more involved going forward. It could come on special teams, as he’s already had a couple big returns. Or it could be on defense where he’s hoping to build on his four-turnover season.
“I want to change (the losing) so bad,” Laguerre said. “After the (Week 1) game, I wanted to make a statement in the next game, but it didn’t happen.
“We can definitely compete. We have the athletes and the skills, but we need to focus and execute. If we can put it together, nobody is stopping us.”
